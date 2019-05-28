Summer Pool Sessions launched at Atlantis, the Palm

With Dubai’s temperatures on the rise for summer, Atlantis, the Palm is set to become the ultimate summer hotspot with the launch of Summer Pool Sessions @ Atlantis.

The hotel will offer a brand-new Free pool day pass, that invites guests to laze away the day in the cool waters of the resorts’ Zero Entry Pool.

Open every day from 11:00, Summer Pool Sessions @ Atlantis invites ladies and gents to enjoy complimentary sun lounger and pool access all day long.

Ladies will also receive a complimentary drink from a selected cocktail menu, between 12:00-15:00.

In addition, special offers will run throughout the day including a Peroni accompanied with a burger or wings for AED100, a bucket of six hops for AED180 or for the health conscious, a thirst-quenching watermelon smoothie and salad for AED75.

House blends of shisha will also be available for order, while sundowners can be enjoyed every weekday from 16:17:00 with 50 per cent off selected house beverages.

Alongside complimentary sun loungers and picnic benches, a minimum spend on sofas will apply on weekends only of AED200 for a two-seater sofa and AED500 for a six seaters sofa.

A minimum spend AED300 will apply on poolside day beds on weekdays and AED500 on weekends.

Guests can also experience a livelier weekend atmosphere, with DJ sets every Friday and Saturday from 13:00.

Sun loungers, picnic benches, sofas and day beds are on a first come, first served basis and all guests receive complimentary towel use.

More Information

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.