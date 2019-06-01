Maradiva Villas Resort takes top World Travel Awards title

Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa has been awarded as the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony.

The event was held for the first time in Mauritius this weekend.

“As we celebrate our tenth-year anniversary this year, we are very happy to receive this award at this special moment.

“We are very grateful to World Travel Awards for this recognition which represents the ultimate luxury experience provided to our discerning and exceptional guests by our dedicated and passionate team,” said Sanjiv Ramdanee, chief executive officer, Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards and for a full list of winners from the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2019 head over the official website.