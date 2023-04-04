SUITE UPGRADES: SILVERSEA CRUISES® OFFERS EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS ON SELECT VOYAGES

Silversea Cruises®, the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, is inviting travellers to indulge their wanderlust with its new Suite Upgrades promotion.

The offer applies to new bookings made through May 31, 2023, and provides exclusive benefits on select voyages departing before May 31, 2024. This limited-time promotion is available on door-to-door fares only, and includes the following:

Up to a two-category suite upgrade on select voyages, for selected suite categories

USD 1,000 shipboard credit per suite*

Plus, Silversea’s door-to-door all-inclusive fares feature a refundable, reduced 15% deposit and price guarantee, as well as private executive transfers between home and airport, international flights and Business Class upgrades, and in-country air and hotels when required by the itinerary, as well as airport transfers and luggage handling.

Guests may use their USD 1,000 per suite shipboard credit for spa treatments, speciality restaurants, premium wines and spirits, optional shore excursions—including curated S.A.L.T. experiences to immerse travellers even deeper into each destination and its culture—onboard boutique purchases, laundry services, and more.

“The perfect incentive for new-to-Silversea travellers to experience our cruise line’s trademark level of all-inclusive comfort, as well as for our Venetian Society guests to enhance their travels, our new Suite Upgrades promotion is a value-rich offering that will inspire travellers to discover the world with Silversea,”said Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s SVP Global Sales. “Whether on a sailing to iconic destinations like Alaska, the Mediterranean, Asia, or the Caribbean, or on an expedition cruise to the Polar Regions, the Galapagos Islands, or beyond, there has never been a better time to experience the unique offering of the industry’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line.”

Highlight voyages among a broad selection featured in Silversea’s Suite Upgrades promotion include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo to Tokyo, 10 Days, September 21 - October 1, 2023

Japan’s intriguing juxtapositions are revealed as Silver Whisper journeys from the vibrant capital of Tokyo to take in the ancient traditions and futuristic architecture of Osaka, the shrines and pagodas of Shimonoseki, and the Edo era buildings of Kanazawa on this round-trip sailing. A call in South Korea’s Busan, visits to Akita and Hakodate in Japan, and a day at sea complete the experience.

Ft. Lauderdale to Barbados, 10 Days, December 11 - 21, 2023

In the lead up to the Holiday Season, Silver Dawn will unlock the sunny charms of the Caribbean with two days at sea followed by immersion into the Spanish-infused culture and cuisine of Puerto Rico, the Dutch and French heritage of St. Maarten and the tropical beauty of Antigua, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Martinique, and Grenada.

Vancouver to Seward, 7 Days, May 9 - 16, 2024

Alaska and the Inside Passage are the focus of this Silver Nova voyage, departing May 9, 2024. Breathtaking landscapes, remarkable wildlife—think humpback whales, brown bears and birds of prey—and charming coastal villages will be showcased during visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Sitka. As well, a call at the coast of Yakutat offers the chance to marvel at the icy majesty of Hubbard Glacier.

Puerto Williams to Puerto Williams, 18 Days, October 31 - November 18, 2023

The Falkland Islands—home to rockhopper penguins, imperial cormorants and black-browed albatrosses—and South Georgia—with its huge king penguin colonies and whaling history—highlight this expedition voyage to Antarctica aboard Silver Endeavour℠. Guests will also have the chance to witness elephant seals along with gentoo, chinstrap and Adélie penguins in the South Shetland Islands, as well as visit Ernest Shackleton’s monument on Elephant Island.

Reykjavík to Reykjavík, 14 Days, May 18 - June 1, 2024

Dazzling waterfalls, volcanoes and glaciers are among the attractions of this Silver Endeavour journey to the land of fire and ice, which continues on to the Faroe Islands, a haven for puffins and kittiwakes. Guests will subsequently journey to the Scottish Isles, where they will spend a week cruising the country’s craggy shores. A day at sea takes the ship back to Iceland by way of Vestmannaeyjar, a nature lover’s paradise, and Surtsey, a new island that arose from the sea in 1963.

San Cristóbal to San Cristóbal, 7 Days, January 6 - 13, 2024

Guests travelling aboard Galápagos-based Silver Origin spend their days exploring Darwin’s “Living Laboratory of Evolution,” where they might spot rare giant tortoises, colourful marine iguanas, comical blue-footed boobies and energetic sea lion pups. Naturalist guides of the highest calibre—one for every 10 guests, providing the highest ratio of guides-to-guests in the archipelago—share their knowledge and insights as they lead complimentary excursions ashore.



Aboard Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships, guests benefit from such inclusions as butler service in every suite category; multiple restaurants serving diverse cuisine; an in-suite 24-hour dining service; wines, spirits and beverages served throughout the ship; onboard gratuities; and unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi. The cruise line’s ocean voyages include one shore excursion per guest, per day, while all shore excursions are included on expedition voyages.

Discover more information on Silversea’s Suite Upgrades promotion:

https://www.silversea.com/best-luxury-cruise-deals/suite-upgrades.html