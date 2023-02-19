STRONG COMEBACK FOR THE WORLD’S LARGEST TRAVEL TRADE SHOW

A fitting live comeback: following the break due to the pandemic and taking as its slogan ‘Open for Change’, ITB Berlin, the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show, is back as an in-person event from 7 to 9 March 2023, with domestic and international exhibitors present in large numbers. Around 90 per cent of the available display area is already booked. This year’s ITB Berlin is for the first time taking place for trade visitors only and is accompanied by the prestigious ITB Berlin Convention. Selected programme items will be streamed on the supporting online platform at ITBxplore.

New multi-purpose hall – hub27

At ITB Berlin 2023 the destination hot spot is hub27, the new multi-purpose hall, which is fully booked. Georgia, the official host country of ITB Berlin, is strongly represented, as are Austria, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Poland, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Berlin, Brandenburg and Deutsche Bahn, along with various airports from around Germany. The ITB Blogger Base, the place to head for all international travel bloggers, is also located in hub27.

The stand of the German National Tourism Board (DZT) features the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, the Saarland, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. The German federal states of Bavaria, Bremen (including Bremerhaven), Hesse and Lower Saxony are represented on their own stands in Hall 6.2. Spherie is a company taking part for the first time and will present spectacular drone images.

High international participation

Demand for places is high among Greek exhibitors, who are represented in Hall 1.1. Italy, Croatia, Macedonia, Malta and Bosnia, all located in Hall 1.2, are also represented in large numbers again. Albania, whose exhibitors are spread over three halls (including Hall 1.1), is also present in large numbers. In Hall 2.1, participation by Spain’s tourism industry is also impressive and features the large stands of Turespaña and the Costa del Sol. Turkey is presenting its tourism products in Halls 3.1b and 3.2a. The Business Travel (VDR association) and MICE (VDVO association) segments have always been important at ITB Berlin and this year are also represented on large stands in Hall 3.1.

In Halls 22 and 23 visitors can also expect large representations from Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Surinam, Uruguay and the Caribbean islands Aruba, Curacao, Martinique, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Barbados and the Dominican Republic.

This year, Hall 21 is completely devoted to sub-Saharan countries, including South Africa, Madagascar, Mauritius, Réunion, the Seychelles, Botswana, Ghana, The Gambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Zanzibar and Zambia. This year, a number of African countries, among them Ethiopia, Rwanda, Guinea and Senegal, are located in Hall 22.

Representations from the USA and Canada are exhibiting in Hall 3.1, along with Israel. Following a break, the Condor airline is back at ITB Berlin in Hall 3.1. International representations in the ITB Career Center, Adventure / Responsible Tourism and Youth Travel segments are featured in Hall 4.1. The new ITB Lighthouse Stage in Hall 4.1b will be hosting presentations, discussions and networking events under the headings Adventure Travel, Responsible Tourism and Tourism Careers.

Another novelty is the hall positioning: The renowned LGBTQ+ Pavilion moved to hall 4.1. Exhibitors there include Visit Malta, which will present this year’s Europride, and Communitat Valenciana, which will be represented at the Gay Games 2026, as well as Visit Buenos Aires and Visit Tampa Bay. The Munich Tourism Board, Proudly Portugal, IGLTA, TOMONTOUR, GNETwork Madrid and the Florida Keys and Key West are also represented with stands.

As in previous years, Arab countries from North Africa and the Middle East are strongly represented, with Egypt, Morocco, Qatar and Oman located in Hall 4.2, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and newcomer Saudi Arabia in Hall 3.2b. This year, Saudi Arabia is the largest exhibitor at ITB Berlin. Its co-exhibitors include NEOM, the giant smart city project in the desert. Lebanon is back at ITB Berlin in Hall 3.2.

In Halls 5.2a and 5.2b the focus is on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, New Zealand, Australia and Tahiti. Bhutan is among those back at the largest marketplace for the international travel industry. The Meet The Pacific stand is new and features the Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu. VisitLuxembourg, the Dutch Tourism Board and visit.brussels from the Benelux countries are represented in Hall 6.2b.

In Hall 9, Airbnb Germany is exhibiting for the first time at ITB Berlin, as are Gorgeous Smiling Hotels GmbH, Hard Rock International and HomeToGo GmbH. Other exhibitors in this hall include B&B Hotels Germany GmbH, Wheego share.rent.abo, DRIVALIA, Green Motion, and the hotel chains NH, Marriott, Best Western, Hilton and Steigenberger. This is also the first time the Hyatt Inclusive Collection is represented at ITB Berlin, in Hall 22.

As in previous years, the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as Ireland are strongly represented in Hall 20. The UK also has a large stand again. Among individual exhibitors, Greenland Travel is on the same area as in previous years, as are Bero Berlin, Via Hansa, GJ Travel and Icelandair. Visitors to the stand of myPostcard.com can mail postcards for free. The following are newcomers to the show: St. Giles Hotels, V.O.S. Aps, Gainwell Sports, the Tour Partner Group, Holiday Tours Iceland, Manchester City FC, made in 2010, Boatservice Sightseeing As, Aavasaksa Lapland, as well as the European Capital of Smart Tourism, an initiative of the European Commission.

In the Asia Hall (26a/b), the destinations awaiting visitors are Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, Tokyo, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. China is represented by the provinces Zhejiang and Huangshan.

Numerous exhibitors in the Travel Technology and Mobility segments and from the cruise sector

The Travel Technology and Mobility segments are back with large numbers of exhibitors. All the Travel Technology halls are fully booked. This is where exhibitors such as GIATA, Sabre, Amadeus and Peakwork combine proven concepts with innovative ideas – true to the slogan ’Open for Change’. The eTravel World in Hall 6.1 is also larger than in previous years and features many startups and an extended eTravel Stage. Among the tech companies taking part are ASKSUITE TECNOLOGIA LTDA, Blastness, BUSINESS FRANCE, Spain Travel Tech, HiJiffy, Hotelmize, mTrip and Qtravel.ai.

International airlines, cruise liners and tour operators are represented with their products in Hall 25. Exhibitors from the resurgent cruise sector in particular are represented in record numbers at ITB Berlin 2023. MSC Cruises, Explorer Journeys, VIVA Cruises and United Rivers are taking part for the first time with their own stands, while regular exhibitors such as Holland America Line, nicko cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are well represented again.

Medical Tourism has its own hall

A large number of exhibitors in the Medical & Health Tourism Hall (26c) are from Turkey this year, present under the umbrella of M2. Numerous new clinics as well as medical hotels and destinations are represented there. Other already well-known exhibitors include FIT Reisen, Ensana Health Spa Hotels, ABK Travel Lithuania, Gremi Clinic, Dünyagöz Eye Clinic, Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital as well as the associatations ESPA, EHTTA and HTI. This made it possible to occupy the entire hall with medical & health exhibitors and an own Medical Stage programme.

German marketplace marks its debut and the Culture Lounge features cultural tourism organisers

Hall 6.2 is where the Culture Lounge, a large display area for cultural tourism organisers, can be found. Among the close to 50 co-exhibitors are several European museums, festivals, cultural regions and trusts.

This year, the German marketplace is marking its debut in Hall 6.2. Exhibitors there include the Semperoper Dresden, Ferienpark Weissenhäuser Strand, Hirmer Hospitality, Flughafen Hamburg GmbH, Harzer Schmalspurbahnen GmbH, Wirtschaftsförderung & Technologietransfer GmbH, Stöcker Flughafen GmbH & Co. KG, ProAir-Charter-Transport GmbH, Phoenix des Lumières, ZEIT Verlagsgruppe and TÜV Rheinland.

A new feature this year is the Street Food Market in Hall 7.2c where visitors can take a culinary tour and fully enjoy international cuisine.

Luxury travel segment HOME of LUXURY by ITB

23 exhibitors from the luxury travel market are represented at the Marshall Haus on the exhibition grounds, including Serverin’s Resort & Spa, FUORITINERARIO and Quark Expeditions, along with media members from Luxus Insider and Connoisseur Circle.

Media members and bloggers can register for ITB Berlin, subject to observance of the accreditation guidelines.