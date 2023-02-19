Discover Saint Lucia’s landscape, it’s as diverse as her heritage.

Saint Lucia’s landscape is as diverse as her heritage. No two parts of the island are alike! Some parts of Saint Lucia are ideal for bustling nightlife and beachside parties, while others offer opportunities to get away from it all and explore dense jungles and quiet vistas.

NORTH SAINT LUCIA

North Saint Lucia is one of the most popular locations for visitors to stay. It has seemingly everything just a few minutes away. While this area is harder to get to from the airport, many visitors are likely to stay in this region during their visit.

Nature lovers will appreciate Pigeon Island National Park, which you can reach by car over a causeway. This park offers hiking opportunities, as well as places for kayaking, snorkeling, and swimming. Take some time to walk around the old fort ruins and imagine what it would be like back in the 1700s.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Saint Lucia is also home to the town of Rodney Bay, which has some of the top Saint Lucia beaches as well as popular nightlife spots. Plantation beach faces the Atlantic side, so you can take advantage of wind sports and surfing. Or you can visit Treasure Bay Casino Saint Lucia and try your luck with cards or roulette. North Saint Lucia has more diverse activities, and is ideal for groups of people traveling together or for families.

SOUTH SAINT LUCIA

The south side of Saint Lucia is closest to the airport, which means you can relax on beautiful beaches and check in to luxury resorts just minutes after your plane lands. The south part of Saint Lucia island is also one of the most historic. Explore ruins and hike around Vieux Fort, which still has rusty canons and old bricks scattered around.

The south side of Saint Lucia also has some quality beaches. Sandy Beach and Anse Des Sables Beach both offer clear water and white sand to relax on. These beaches are known for their length, so you can find a place far away from other visitors if you need to get away for awhile.

Visitors may enjoy taking day trips to other parts of the island if they stay on the south side, so they can explore other parts of the island instead of just the bottom tip.

WEST SAINT LUCIA

The west coast of Saint Lucia is home to Soufrière, the original French capital. While this town is quiet in the off-season, it is a popular tourist destination and a port for many cruise ships. During your visit to Soufrière, walk around the Old Town and pick up a few handcrafted souvenirs for your friends and family back home. You can also use Soufrière as a jumping off point for other excursions around the island.

Soufrière is tucked just under the Petit Piton (the smaller Piton). Its name actually comes from the smell of sulfur emissions from the now-dormant volcanic plug. You can leave the town and go hiking around the Piton and swim in some of the more impressive waterfalls.

The west side of Saint Lucia is also home to Anse Chastanet Beach, which is one of the top snorkeling beaches in the area. If you aren’t staying on the west side, consider making Soufrière, the Petit Piton, and Anse Chastanet Beach into a day trip for natural and cultural exploration.

CENTRAL SAINT LUCIA

The final part of Saint Lucia that visitors can explore is the central area. While this part might not have the Saint Lucia beaches that the other parts are known for, it offers a variety of unique opportunities that the other parts don’t.

The central part of the island is home to various forest reserves that protect the natural plant and animal life of Saint Lucia. Edmund Forest Reserve is one of the most popular out of all of these. Hike past streaming waterfalls and past rushing streams to reach some of the best views on the island. There are lookouts around the reserve where you can see the small towns and pristine beaches below. Along the way, you might spot some of the island’s more exotic birds and even a few small mammals.

While it is harder to find hotel lodging in the central area of Saint Lucia, you can stay in on one of the nearby beaches and visit the center throughout your visit.

Regardless of where you stay on Saint Lucia, whether you choose the bustling Rodney Bay or quieter Soufrière, you’re sure to find something you love. Great food, amazing snorkeling, and pristine beaches are right around the corner and beckoning you to stay longer.

To find out more on this amazing destination go to https://www.stlucia.org/en_UK/