Step Into a Fairytale at London Hilton on Park Lane’s Disney Princess Afternoon Tea

This week is World Princess Week and to celebrate, London Hilton on Park Lane unveils its Disney Princess Afternoon Tea, live from the 26th September. Guests will enjoy a selection of carefully curated desserts and sandwiches inspired by the beloved Disney Princess stories and take a seat at the royal table where the wondrous experience will come to life.

The magical story begins at Park Corner Brasserie with the unveiling of the imaginary Royal Recipe Book, where each Princess has inspired the creation of a unique dish. Guests will become honorary Princess Consultants and taste testers, sampling these delightful creations and casting their votes to help determine which recipes are the favourite. Perfect for any Disney Princess fan, the afternoon tea features a whimsical selection of savoury sandwiches, each creatively moulded into symbols inspired by the iconic tales.

Highlights include a chicken and pumpkin sandwich shaped like Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage and a candle-shaped smoked salmon and cream cheese sandwich inspired by Disney’s own candelabra Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, among many others. Following these savoury delights, guests will be treated to a New Orleans classic, beignets.

These deep-fried pastries, dusted generously with powdered sugar, are inspired by Tiana’s dream of opening her own restaurant in The Princess and the Frog, where homemade beignets are a signature dish. Next, it’s time to be left spellbound with decadent desserts from the “Heart of Te Fiti” , a white chocolate and matcha spiral with pink and white flowers, inspired by the central symbol from” Moana.

Guests will also enjoy “Under the Sea” , a shell-shaped macaroon with a white chocolate pearl and citrus ganache. Jean-Didier Gouges, Executive Head Chef at Park Corner Brasserie said “Designing this menu in collaboration with Disney has been one of the most magical and imaginative projects of my career. We set out to do more than create sandwiches and cakes, we wanted to craft edible chapters inspired by Disney Princess tales.

Sam Leatherby, Head Pastry Chef at London Hilton on Park Lane added “Working on the Disney Princess Afternoon Tea has been like having a golden ticket to a world of imagination. Each dessert had to do more than taste delicious, it tells a story. ”

After indulging in this carefully curated selection, guests will use their Royal Vote Card to select their favourites

This immersive Disney Princess afternoon tea experience is the perfect activity to make magical memories with your family.

There is no dress code required but Disney princess outfits are encouraged.

For those unable to make it to the afternoon tea, the new Disney Princess Let’s Party website includes everything parents would need to throw their own Disney Princess Party and a wide range of content to inspire families.

Find out more at https://www.disneymagicmoments.co.uk/disney-princess-party. Please visit the link below to book your spot : https://sevn.ly/xvABpEH0