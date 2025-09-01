Radisson Individuals expands in Germany with the opening of HARBR. Hotel Ludwigsburg

Radisson Individuals continues to grow in Germany with the addition of HARBR. Hotel Ludwigsburg, a member of Radisson Individuals, a centrally located property featuring 111 guestrooms, one restaurant and three modern meeting rooms. The property, located in Ludwigsburg, combines local character with the brand’s hallmark of international quality and service, creating a distinctive destination for both business and leisure travelers.

A hotel with character

Guests can choose from five room categories from smart, functional layouts to spacious Studio+ options. Clean lines, subtle nautical details, and high-quality materials create a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere. Each room features a walk-in shower, high-speed Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a smart TV, complemented by attentive, reliable service.

Guests can start their day with a breakfast that emphasizes freshness and regional quality, while the lounge bar shifts from a calm daytime retreat to a lively evening meeting point for coffee, cocktails, or a nightcap. Digital conveniences – including online check-in, mobile keys, and 24-hour services – ensure flexibility for guests. For those keen to explore, the hotel offers bicycles for sightseeing around the city.

For meetings and more

Three modern meeting rooms provide flexible setups for up to fifty participants, equipped with up-to-date conference technology and supported by an attentive events team. The hotel’s location next to the main railway station makes it an attractive choice for both day meetings and longer stays.

“Joining Radisson Individuals is a major step for us, allowing us to bring our unique identity into the Radisson world. With HARBR. Hotel Ludwigsburg, a member of Radisson Individuals, we remain true to who we are while opening up new perspectives. We look forward to this partnership and what lies ahead,” says Thomas Fülster, Managing Director of DQuadrat Living GmbH.

A cultural gateway north of Stuttgart

Located just north of Stuttgart in southern Germany, Ludwigsburg is known for its grand Baroque architecture, expansive gardens, and vibrant cultural scene. The city’s landmark is Ludwigsburg Palace – one of the largest Baroque residences in Europe – surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens. The city offers a year-round cultural calendar, from open-air concerts and art exhibitions to seasonal highlights such as floral festivals and Christmas markets. The compact city center, filled with cafés, boutiques, and dining spots, is easily explored on foot or by bike.

Strengthening Radisson Individuals in Germany

With HARBR. Hotel Ludwigsburg, Radisson Individuals strengthens its presence in Germany. The brand already includes Hotel Berlin, Berlin; Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel; and LanzCarré Hotel Mannheim. Two additional HARBR. Hotels in Heilbronn and Constance are scheduled to join in 2025 – each reflecting the character of its location while meeting the brand’s high standards for service and quality.