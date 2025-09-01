A Tropical Nutcracker-Inspired Festive Season at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island

This festive season, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island invites guests to immerse themselves in a tropical celebration inspired by the timeless magic of The Nutcracker. From sparkling Christmas lights to sun-soaked beach lunches and vibrant New Year’s Eve festivities, the island transforms into a paradise of holiday cheer.

Families are in for a treat as Kids For All Seasons brings a full schedule of engaging activities for children. From Christmas DIY crafts, sandman building, and gingerbread house decorating to obstacle courses, beach games, and even a visit from Santa’s elves, young guests can enjoy a week of festive fun in a safe and imaginative environment.

Guests can also indulge in exquisite culinary experiences across the island’s signature restaurants. Gou Zil Koko hosts a Christmas Day Lazy Lunch on Madame Zabre Beach, offering classic holiday dishes alongside fresh seafood and island bites, while live music enhances the celebratory atmosphere. Claudine presents vibrant Middle Eastern, Thai, and Indian theme nights, complete with interactive live stations, ensuring every meal is a sensory delight.

The resort’s festive programme also features themed evenings and lively entertainment. Guests can enjoy tropical beach parties with live bands and DJs, Christmas Eve celebrations with curated performances, and family-friendly gatherings where music and merriment fill the air.

“The festive season at Desroches Island is all about creating magical moments for families, blending tropical beauty with the charm and elegance of the holidays,” said Budi Widodo, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island. “From twinkling palms at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to sun-soaked lunches and island-style celebrations, there is something for every guest to enjoy.”

“Our culinary team is excited to bring the flavours of the season alive,” added Ali Hakim, Food and Beverage Director. “This year is particularly exciting as we debut our new La Pizzeria at the Castaway Centre, which will host some of our most festive events, alongside Gou Zil Koko, offering guests a truly different and immersive island dining experience.”

The festivities culminate with a Gala Dinner at The Lighthouse on New Year’s Eve, followed by a barefoot, beachside celebration at the Castaway Centre, where guests can dance under the stars with live music from a band and DJ, welcoming 2026 in unforgettable island style.

For more information on festive packages, dining, and kids’ activities, visit Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island