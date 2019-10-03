Six Senses Gangtey opens to luxury travellers in Bhutan

Following the successful launch of three lodges in Paro, Thimphu and Punakha earlier this year, Six Senses Gangtey has become the fourth property in the Six Senses Bhutan journey to open.

The lodge is located in the Phobjikha Valley, an area characterised by rolling hills, pine forests and grassy marshlands dotted with rural villages.

This area is well-known for being the winter residence of the spiritual black-necked cranes which arrive from Tibet in October.

A special feature of the Gangtey lodge is the unique cantilevered bird-watching bridge crafted from local stone and enclosed with expansive timber-framed windows to enable guests to get close to their feathered friends.

The lodge also has floor-to-ceiling windows offering guests unobstructed, 180-degree views of the cranes’ nesting grounds and valley below.

The design is inspired by Bhutanese farmhouse architecture and incorporates local stone and hand-hewn timber.

While maintaining uncluttered lines and natural palate, Six Senses has introduced beautifully weathered timber floors and accented walls.

There are eight suites, each with valley-facing panoramic views and a private outdoor balcony equipped with daybeds as well as binoculars for bird watching.

There is also a two-bedroom villa with its own private spa treatment facilities designed to pamper and relax.

In keeping with the brand’s focus on wellness, Six Senses Gangtey boasts a dedicated spa featuring two swedana rooms designed specifically for herb-infused steam therapies.

Every treatment starts with a journey of discovery and the inclusion of a sodalite crystal to set positive intentions through breathing and meditation.

This is followed by Bhutanese chanting and singing bowls, promoting stillness, happiness and well-being.