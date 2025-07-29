Stay22 reports 187% growth in the first half of the year 2025

2025 has been a record-breaking year for Stay22 so far. The business performance of the travel tech company based in Montreal has surpassed its expectations in financial terms during the first half of the year, at the same it has increased its staff and the number of partners in its affiliate programme.

From January to June 2025, Stay22 achieved an estimated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of 372 million USD. As for the number of transactions made through its software solution, it grew by nearly 187% to more than 1.3 million. In parallel, the number of employees of the travel tech company increased by 50%

Stay22’s affiliate program, a cornerstone of its business model through which it offers revenue generation opportunities for travel bloggers and media, has more than doubled the number of partners from 2,100 members in June 2024 to 4,458 one year later.

“We came into 2025 with ambitious goals and we’ve already blown past them,” said Andrew Lockhead, CEO and Co-founder of Stay22. “This kind of growth doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a testament to our team, our partners, and a product that’s delivering real value at scale. We’re just getting started! Expect more launches, more innovation, and a whole lot more upside for creators and travel sellers in the months ahead”

Highlights in 2025

In the first half of the current financial year, Stay22 has added two new features to its software solution: the Map Button to simplify the booking process for accommodations, events and other travel experiences, and the Script Builder, a self-serve tool that allows content creators to generate and set up their scripts easily.

Other highlights in 2025 include its expansion in Asia thanks to the integration of Agoda’s inventory via Vio in Stay22’s solution. The travel tech company has also partnered with Riot Games to elevate the fan experience for the League of Legends Arena Events in Texas and with PhocusWright, now using the Stay22’s map. Together with Travel Massive it has produced “The 2025 Creators & Travel Industry Report”, one of its ongoing efforts to support travel providers and content creators and help them to adapt to the evolving marketing environment.

Stay22 is a socially responsible company committed to share the success of its business with society, in general, and local communities, in particular. As part of its ESG policy, Stay22 has supported local events such as the TBEX North America 2025 celebrated in Québec Cité and has contributed to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Montreal, veritree, Let’s Bond and the Canadian Mental Health Association, among others, since January 2025.

