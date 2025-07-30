TUI acquires 20 per cent stake in Bentour Reisen

The antitrust authorities have approved the acquisition of 20 per cent of Bentour Reisen AG by the TUI Group and the takeover of 20 per cent of TUI subsidiary Nazar Nordic by Bentour. The transaction is therefore now effective.

David Schelp, CEO Markets & Airline TUI Group, comments: ‘The all-inclusive market is developing very well. It offers customers a great deal of security. Demand is encouraging, especially in holiday destinations such as Türkiye and Greece. As a subsidiary of TUI Nordic, Nazar is well positioned in the Nordic markets and has great potential for further growth. Bentour is an excellent company with whom we want to shape our growth. Customer focus and quality standards are values that both companies share.’

Bentour Reisen is acquiring 20 per cent of the shares in Nazar Nordic AB, while the TUI Group is acquiring 20 per cent of the shares in Bentour Reisen AG (Zurich, Switzerland). The agreements were signed today. The transaction is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Both Nazar and Bentour Reisen offer high-quality holiday products with a focus on all-inclusive trips to Türkiye and Greece. However, they operate in different markets. Bentour Reisen is active in the German-speaking markets of Austria, Switzerland and Germany, while Nazar concentrates on the customer and source markets of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.