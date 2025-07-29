Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Unveils Bespoke Amenity Program

At Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, luxury extends beyond design and service—it’s a reflection of each individual guest. With more than a decade of heritage in Northern Thailand, the resort’s new Bespoke Amenity Program takes personalization, wellness and sustainability to the next level, inviting guests to curate their own welcome experience from the moment they step through the door.

“We want every guest to feel seen, valued, and cared for,” says Sean Mosher, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai and Tented Camp Golden Triangle. “The Bespoke Amenity Program is a reflection of our commitment to intuitive service: one that celebrates personalized preferences while embracing wellness, sustainability, and a deeper sense of connection.”

A Warm Welcome, Your Way

On arrival, every guest is presented with three thoughtfully crafted amenity choices—each one designed to spark delight and set the tone for a stay rooted in local culture and mindful luxury.

Seasonal Fruit Selection: A radiant platter of the region’s finest fruits hand-picked at their peak by the resort’s Morning Market team. Each piece reflects the rhythm of the local harvest—fresh, vibrant, and full of natural sweetness.

Larb Wrap: A Northern-style minced chicken salad, wrapped in rice paper for a light, herbal bite. Served with Nam Prik Noom, the region’s signature green chilli paste, it’s a bold yet comforting taste of Lanna home cooking.

Mamuang Parfait: A silky mix of young rice milk and Chiang Mai honey creates a naturally sweet base, topped with fresh mango slices that add a lively, tangy contrast. Served with infused water and house-made granola, it’s a refreshing and wholesome nod to Northern Thai harvests.

“This program allows us to meet our guests in a more personal way, giving them not just a welcome, but a choice that feels relevant to their journey,” shares Anthony Tschudin, Resort Manager. “Each option is designed to be meaningful, fresh, and a reflection of the mindful hospitality we aim to provide.”

Timing Is Everything

Guests can choose when they’d like their amenity delivered—whether it’s a mid-afternoon pick-me-up after exploring Chiang Mai’s Old City, a sunset indulgence with breathtaking views over the lush rice fields, or a sunrise boost to fuel an early-morning Tour de Mae Rim bike ride. This flexible delivery ensures every touchpoint aligns perfectly with each guest’s schedule and mood.

“It’s about giving our guests more control over their stay,” smiles Ashok Nair, Director of Rooms and Residences. At Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, “we want every touchpoint to feel intentional, fresh, and just right for that individual.”

Sustainability at Its Heart

True luxury today lies in intention and care. By empowering guests to choose what they want, when they want it, the resort significantly reduces excess food waste. Each element of the Bespoke Amenity Program is thoughtfully selected in collaboration with local partners and supported by the resort’s own chef’s garden—highlighting the best of Northern Thailand’s bounty:

Fruit from local farms in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai honey sourced from nearby artisanal beekeepers

Rice and herbs freshly harvested from the resort’s own chef’s garden

At its heart, this initiative captures what Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai does best: creating personal connections through considered details. “Today, true luxury lies in relevance,” says Sean. “It is those small, intentional touches tailored to each guest that create lasting memories.” Or, as he puts it, “Because true luxury doesn’t overwhelm—it understands.”

Experience the luxury of thoughtful details and personalized touches at Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai.

