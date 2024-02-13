Stars Join Spectacular Weekend To Celebrate The Launch One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai

Last weekend marked the final day of the Grand Opening of the new One&Only One Za’abeel, the first vertical, urban resort by the ultra-luxury hospitality brand. The Grand Opening saw the world’s A-list, influential tastemakers and cultural trailblazers gather in Dubai for a spectacular one-off weekend of entertainment on Dubai’s new urban stage, The Link.

The star-studded guest list across film, music, fashion and sport included Jennifer Lopez (singer and actor), Naomi Campbell (model), Vanessa Hudgens (actor), Mark Ronson (DJ and record producer), Idris Elba (DJ) and Sabrina Elba (model), Vincent Cassel (actor), Angelababy (actor), Isabelle Huppert (actor), David Gandy (model), Esai Morales (actor), Eva Apio (model), Emma Raducanu (tennis player), Nancy Ajram (singer), Sidharth Malhotra (actor), Kiara Advani (actor), Malaika Arora (actor), Mara Hoffman (fashion designer), Ramla Ali (boxer) and Nicola Roberts (singer), who were invited, alongside a curated guestlist from around the world, to be the first to experience the captivating city resort.

Highlights from the Grand Opening included a dazzling party in the sky, as global icon Jennifer Lopez gave a spontaneous performance at Sphere in The Link, a futuristic boulevard suspended 100 metres above the ground that connects One Za’abeel’s dual skyscrapers. Lopez wowed guests with an impromptu medley performance of hit songs: Jenny From the Block, Can’t Get Enough, the debut single from her upcoming album This is Me…Now, and Get Right.

Dressed in a glittering sequin jumpsuit, Lopez joined seven-time Grammy award-winning Mark Ronson on the decks during his DJ set, before spontaneously taking the microphone and jumping onto the top of the DJ booth, marking the pair’s first ever collaboration. A-list actor and DJ Idris Elba later joined Ronson in the DJ booth to transition into his late night set, with the party continuing into the early hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations began on Friday, with a sophisticated style set flying in from around the world to Dubai for the unmissable occasion. Intimate welcome drinks at new French-Mediterranean restaurant Aelia saw guests sipping on cocktails, before enjoying the first of the weekend’s bespoke dining experiences at The Link. The first night of the weekend’s festivities concluded with an afterparty at Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel’s glamorous poolside restaurant and rooftop pool club, with a live performance by Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram.

Mara Hoffman (fashion designer), Eva Apio (model) and Nicola Roberts (singer) attended a sun-soaked Rosé Pool Brunch at Tapasake surrounded by unparalleled views of Dubai’s skyline to begin Day Two’s celebrations. Atop the world’s longest cantilever, with the option to take a dip in the UAE’s longest infinity pool, guests enjoyed a bespoke menu of Japanese fusion food including cebiche, oysters, wagyu tataki and tiradito.

Stars retreated to their elegant Glam Suites to receive the attention of a team of makeup artists from renowned beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. The evening continued at The Link - a boulevard floating in the sky between floors 24-26 - as guests savoured Belvedere 10 Martinis at Aelia before descending the Red Carpet. Lighting up the Red Carpet was an array of international celebrities and VIPs, including Jennifer Lopez (singer and actor), Naomi Campbell (model), Vanessa Hudgens (actor), Mark Ronson (DJ and record producer), Idris Elba (DJ) and Sabrina Elba (model), Vincent Cassel (actor), Angelababy (actor), Isabelle Huppert (actor), David Gandy (model), Esai Morales (actor), Eva Apio (model), Emma Raducanu (tennis player), Nancy Ajram (singer), Sidharth Malhotra (actor), Kiara Advani (actor) and Nicola Roberts (singer).

Jennifer Lopez wore a full look Giambattista Valli, comprising a black satin strapless dress and cape. Naomi Campbell was adorned in Bulgari diamond jewellery and wearing a black beaded full length dress by couturier Ali Karoui.

Guests then experienced the finest of the culinary world, with dinners hosted by Michelin-lauded chefs at their latest restaurant openings: Le Dame de Pic (by Anne-Sophie Pic), Arrazuna (by Mehmet Gürs), QABU (by Paco Morales), Sagetsu (by Tetsuya Wakuda), and Duangdy (by Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones of BO.LAN). Menu highlights included Beef filet perfumed with black garlic and sobacha at Le Dame de Pic, lobster with sautéed spinach, smoked butter emulsion and sheep cheese at QABU by Paco Morales, and Steamed Alaskan King Crab at Sagetsu.

The weekend culminated today, Sunday 11 February, with a brunch at StreetXO, the cutting-edge concept restaurant by Spanish chef Dabiz Muñoz. Guests dined on a bespoke menu of reimagined global street-food envisioned by Muñoz, the three-Michelin star lauded chef named Best Chef in the World of 2023. Dishes included wagyu and scallop croquettes, Mexican and Hamachi sashimi, grilled octopus tacos and Muñoz’s unique take on a Club Sandwich.

To commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime event, a breathtaking show of record-breaking 3D video-mapping projections - now the longest projection mapping in the world - glittered across the glass exterior of the new resort and landmark structure, transforming the facade to reflect the futuristic and innovative interior of the building. The awe-inspiring animation ran every evening throughout the celebratory weekend, lighting up the Dubai skyline and welcoming guests as they arrived into the city.

One&Only One Za’abeel brings together exceptional dining, innovative wellness and curated experiences to create a spectacular urban stage at the centre of everything. It is the latest resort opening operated by Kerzner International, the leader in ultra-luxury hospitality, and sits within the new One Za’abeel building, an architectural icon which boasts dual skyscrapers intersected by the world’s longest cantilever and horizontal bridge, The Link.