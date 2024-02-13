PM Holness, Minister Bartlett to Address Day 2 of Second Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will deliver the Keynote Address during the Live Celebration of Global Tourism Resilience Day on the final day of the second Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference. Minister Bartlett will also address the high-level summit.

This year’s staging follows Jamaica’s efforts to bolster resilience in global tourism by proposing the official designation of February 17th as Global Tourism Resilience Day annually, which yielded great success, as the United Nations (UN) ratified the move last February to facilitate its observance globally. The much-anticipated conference will be attended by government ministers from several countries, policy advisors, academics, executives of several international organisations, international business leaders, among other key stakeholders. The event forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and its tourism partners, including the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), to boost resilience in global tourism. The Prime Minister’s address will be followed by remarks by international speakers from Malaga, Spain, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia. Following a brief book launch, a Ministerial Round Table discussion will be held with UN Tourism Secretary-General H.E. Zurab Pololikashvili and representatives from across the globe.

At last year’s World Travel Awards Jamaica was again named Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 17th consecutive year with the Jamaica Tourist Board winning the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board award for the 15th year in a row.