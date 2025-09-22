Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Opens as a New Destination for Park Explorers

Where geysers erupt, bison roam, and the horizon stretches wide with possibility, a new hotel is bringing travelers even closer to the wonder of it all. Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is now open in downtown West Yellowstone, just minutes from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Located at 301 Madison Avenue, the hotel places guests in the heart of downtown West Yellowstone. A short stroll leads to local outfitters, charming shops, and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, with the national park entrance just beyond. For those seeking more, nearby ghost towns like Virginia City offer a glimpse into the region’s frontier past.

Developed by East Avenue Development LLC and managed by Vista Host, the 133-room hotel was designed to reflect the wild beauty, rich history, and spirit of the land that surrounds it. With natural textures and thoughtful design throughout, Starlite Yellowstone blends upscale comfort with a deep sense of place, offering travelers a uniquely local experience in one of America’s most iconic destinations.

“National parks move people. They invite us to slow down, be curious, and take in something bigger than ourselves,” said Justin Mabey, co-founder and partner, East Avenue Development. “Our team has a deep love for building in destinations like this because they have the power to change you. With Starlite Yellowstone, we wanted to create a stay experience that reflects that same energy. Every texture, every space, every moment here was designed to honor this incredible place.”



Guests can start their day with a seasonal, chef-curated breakfast crafted from scratch at HB on Madison, the hotel’s signature restaurant. After a day of exploring Yellowstone, they can unwind in the indoor pool with a 100-foot water slide, enjoy time in the family-friendly game room, or return to HB on Madison for dinner, where bold flavors, Native American influences, and a modern mountain vibe come together in a distinctly West Yellowstone dining experience.

Each guest room features natural materials, layered textures, and smart design, along with Hilton’s Connected Room technology, allowing guests to personalize lighting, temperature, and entertainment from their mobile device. Digital Key offers seamless, contactless access, and every stay includes the benefits of Hilton Honors, Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program.

“The design and features of Starlite Yellowstone offer both comfort and a direct connection to the natural beauty of this destination,” said Evan Studer, chief executive officer, Vista Host. “It captures the feeling of the Yellowstone experience and carries it through every part of the stay. This is a hotel created with intention and heart, and we’re proud to bring it to life.”

Starlite Yellowstone brings a fresh and inspired hospitality experience to one of the most beloved travel destinations in the world. It is a place for early risers chasing first light on the trail, families making lifelong memories, and travelers who want to feel the soul of the park long after the day ends.

Reservations for Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton can be made at tapestrycollection.com/starliteyellowstone or by calling (406) 646-7656. Guests who book directly through Hilton channels enjoy exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points for future adventures.