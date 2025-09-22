IHG announces first Regent in a Japan resort location

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce the Regent brand will be expanding its footprint in Japan with its first resort location.

The 58-key Regent Karuizawa – a new-build onsen retreat in the historic town of Karuizawa – will feature a choice of rooms and villas and set a new benchmark in upper luxury mountain destinations when it opens in 2028.

Designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and immersed in lush forest, hot springs and views of Mount Asama, it will provide an exclusive sanctuary for guests seeking tranquility and refined modern luxury, and all the hallmarks of the world-renowned Regent brand.

Abhijay Sandilya, Managing Director, Japan & Micronesia, IHG Hotels & Resorts and CEO of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan, said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of Regent Karuizawa, our first Regent resort destination in Japan, to our estate, marking another important milestone in the growth of the brand in the country and around the world.

“Karuizawa is a special location within easy reach of Tokyo, renowned for its outstanding natural habitat and relaxing, rejuvenating environment. Regent is the perfect brand for this site as it enables us to create an immersive destination that harmonises tranquility, exploration and luxury while providing seamless experiences for guests that will establish a new standard for luxury hospitality in the area.”

“Inbound travel into Karuizawa has grown 30% since 2019, demonstrating the town’s increasing interest from international travellers. Regent Karuizawa will help meet this rising demand by providing experiential trips that encompass authentic cultural moments in the luxury space.

“The property also perfectly complements the under-construction Regent Kyoto as it joins IHG’s growing luxury and upper luxury portfolio, while highlighting the attractiveness of our Regent brand to owners looking to open outstanding properties in city and resort locations across Japan.”

Regent Karuizawa will provide guests with a choice of dining and bar experiences including a specialty restaurant with valley views. Other facilities include meeting spaces, a wellness centrepiece featuring the property’s signature spa and onsen, and a gym.

Karuizawa, one of Japan’s oldest and most famous mountain resort towns, is a year-round destination with activities and attractions for every season including scenic waterfalls, lush nature, charming old streets, accessible ski resorts, home to a selection of Japan’s famous golf courses, upscale shopping and fine dining. Popular with the Japanese Imperial Family, and a favourite location for holiday homes for Japan’s elite, given it is approximately one hour from Tokyo by Shinkansen.

Regent Karuizawa will join another IHG hotel, Hotel Indigo Karuizawa, in the Nagano Prefecture town, offering a breadth of experiences suitable to all travellers.

IHG has 55 open hotels across 10 brands and 17 pipeline properties in Japan. Regent Karuizawa will become its brand’s second entry into the market, following Regent Kyoto which is set to open earlier in 2028.

*Figures as of 30 June 2025