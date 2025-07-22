STARFLYER Inc. Partners with IBS Software to transform its STAR LINK Loyalty platform

STARFLYER Inc., Japan’s premium airline, has successfully upgraded its STAR LINK loyalty platform by adopting IBS Software’s iLoyal solution. This move marks a significant step in STARFLYER’s strategy to modernise its customer engagement systems and deliver a more seamless, personalised travel experience.

The transition from a legacy in-house system to IBS Software’s cloud-native, scalable loyalty solution enables tighter integration with both domestic and international Passenger Service Systems (PSS), positioning STAR LINK for ongoing growth. The new loyalty platform enhances functionality across mobile and web, offering real-time flight updates, digital membership cards, and access to exclusive tier-based rewards.

A major highlight of the upgrade is the launch of a completely overhauled mobile app and member portal, which enables a seamless self-service experience. Members also benefit from a unified platform that simplifies their journey—from managing loyalty status to accessing personalised services. Thanks to iLoyal’s Partner Integration Hub, STARFLYER has been able to form innovative partnerships, offering their members the benefits of a broader earn ecosystem.

Powered by IBS Software’s advanced customer-centric engine, STARFLYER gains insights that enable personalised communications and targeted engagement. The flexibility of iLoyal allows STARFLYER to dynamically adapt its loyalty offering, improving the experience for passengers and business for their partners while supporting the airline’s broader digital transformation goals.

Hiroshi Goto, Senior Vice President of Innovation Promotion at STARFLYER Inc., comments, “Partnering with IBS Software to upgrade our STAR LINK platform is a major step in enhancing the customer experience. This transformation not only strengthens how we engage with members but also sets the foundation for modernising other legacy systems across our business. It’s the first move in a broader digital overhaul that will elevate every stage of the passenger journey.”

Marcus Puffer, Vice President & Head of Loyalty Solutions at IBS Software, says, “This collaboration with STARFLYER highlights iLoyal’s adaptability for mid-size carriers as well as larger airlines. We’re proud to support STARFLYER’s vision for modernisation and delighted to expand our footprint in the Japanese and broader Asia-Pacific market.”