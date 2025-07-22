EVA Air Launches New Co-Branded UATP Pre-Paid Payment Program

EVA Air is taking corporate travel to new heights with the launch of its new co-branded prepaid UATP card, issued in partnership with UATP, the global network simplifying payment. Designed exclusively for corporate clients, this innovative payment program empowers businesses to streamline travel payments, unlock tiered rewards, and take advantage of greater flexibility and transparency.

“EVA Air is investing in corporate and business programs that support our partners on the move,” said EVA Air’s President, Clay Sun. “The launch of the co-branded EVA Air UATP ensures they have access to the resources, experiences, and connectivity needed to drive results across borders.”

Tiered Benefits That Scale with Deposit

Unlike traditional corporate credit cards, EVA Air’s UATP prepaid solution allows businesses to preload funds. Once funds are added to the UATP card, corporate travelers and accounts can begin accessing benefits offered to their account type, with some exclusive benefits available for first-time fund additions. Based on the deposit tier, companies will unlock escalating benefits, including complimentary reward tickets in Economy, Premium Economy, or Royal Laurel Class.

Flexible Payments, Streamlined Travel Management

Built on the UATP network, which was designed specifically for air travel, this prepaid solution offers flexibility to book with any airline that is a UATP merchant. For more information, you can view the full list of UATP merchant airlines here: https://uatp.com/merchants/.

A Comprehensive Network of Corporate Travel Advantages

Corporate travelers unlock exclusive incentives and reward points with each EVA Air booking, advancing through the program’s tiers and maximizing the value of their travel budgets. The co-branded EVA Air UATP card is more than a payment method, it’s a robust business travel solution that combines rewards with operational efficiency. With integrated expense reports and streamlined travel management, it gives corporate companies greater visibility and control over their corporate travel spend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This launch reflects EVA Air’s unwavering commitment to enhancing corporate travel with greater efficiency and rewards. In April, EVA Air introduced EVA BizFam, a global corporate travel program designed as a one-stop platform for managing business trips, accessing lifestyle perks, and earning points through each travel that can be redeemed for exclusive rewards.

Enrollment in the EVA BizFam program is required before joining UATP. By combining both, travelers not only streamline expense and travel management, but also unlock additional rewards. The EVA UATP card enables travelers to earn extra points from prepaid card spending. These points can be redeemed for exclusive travel benefits, such as award tickets, upgrades, extra baggage, and lounge access, making every business trip more rewarding.

Companies can now apply for the EVA Air UATP-branded card through the official website: https://bizfam.evaair.com/BZES/uatp