Less Than 90 Days Until 33rd Annual Biketoberfest® Rally In Daytona Beach on Oct. 16-19

In less than 90 days, motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in the Daytona Beach area and Volusia County on Oct. 16-19 for the 33rd annual Biketoberfest® rally.

The four-day motorcycle rally attracts riding enthusiasts to the destination for the beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry’s top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

“Biketoberfest® is more than a rally — it’s a celebration of the open road, coastal beauty, and the unmatched camaraderie of motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As we host the 33rd annual event, we invite riders to experience four days of live music, scenic rides, amazing bikes, and the Florida sunshine. There’s no better place to enjoy fall riding than right here in Volusia County. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable visit within the destination.”

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center will once again be located trackside this year at Daytona International Speedway’s Fall Cycle Scene display area (1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114). Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins and poker chips for visitors.

The official Biketoberfest® mobile app, available for free download on app stores, has been redesigned and expanded for this year’s event. In addition to providing the most up-to-date information on everything there is to see, do and experience during the four-day rally, the mobile app will also include the racing schedule at Daytona International Speedway and vendor maps for both Fall Cycle Scene and Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson.

The MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt will return for Biketoberfest® and give bikers the opportunity to receive an exclusive collectible coin by checking in at designated locations during the rally through the Biketoberfest® mobile app.

In preparation for this year’s event, the Daytona Beach Area CVB’s Harley Dream Giveaway, which began during last year’s Biketoberfest®, continues through Sept. 2, 2025. Participants may purchase tickets to win one Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST and a 2024 Ford F-250 Harley-Davidson edition, both of which are being provided at cost from Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson. In addition, the prize package will include $36,000 for taxes, and accommodations for Biketoberfest® 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. Bikers can enter to win the Harley Dream Giveaway with as little as a $3 tax-deductible donation to Dream Giveaway’s charities. Tickets are available for purchase at the official event website, Biketoberfest.org.

As motorcycle enthusiasts of all ages and riding all types of bikes explore the Daytona Beach area during Biketoberfest®, they will discover plenty of new additions. The much-anticipated rainforest portion of the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure has opened and features multiple species of mammals and exotic birds including Toucans, Sloths, Otters, and Tamarins. In addition, the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet has reopened after a $4.2 million renovation and there are several new exhibits on the campus of the Smithsonian-affiliated Museum of Arts & Sciences.