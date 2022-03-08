Singapore Airlines rebuilds London schedule

With flights returning to pre-pandemic frequency from London, a new partnership and borders reopening, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is seeking to embark on a road to recovery.

The carrier will resume its full schedule from London Heathrow (LHR) to Changi Airport from June 2nd.

With four daily flights (28 weekly), the new frequency will also encompass Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

Flights SQ317 and SQ319 currently operate as VTL flights, meaning passengers will not have to quarantine on arrival.

From April 1st and June 2nd respectively, SQ305 and SQ321 will become VTL flights, meaning all London departures will be part of the network.

Furthermore, as part of efforts to increase accessibility for UK customers, SIA and Loganair (LM) have launched a partnership interlining seven routes.

With the agreement, customers are now able to transfer onto SIA long-haul flights from Manchester (MAN) and London Heathrow (LHR) from their local airport, through a single booking.

Passengers travelling from Aberdeen, Inverness, Teesside and the Isle of Man can now gain access to the SIA network.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, general manager Singapore Airlines UK & Ireland, said: “Singapore Airlines is delighted to announce its new Interline partnership with Loganair, giving our passengers greater connectivity and flexibility with their travel options.

“It also enables us to provide further opportunities for customers around the UK to experience Singapore Airlines’ multi award-winning service, connecting in both London and Manchester all from their local airport.”

The launch of the new partnership comes as Singapore begins to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors.

Those travelling under VTL arrangements (including the UK) are no longer be required to quarantine but undertake a supervised rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival in Singapore.