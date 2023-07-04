Mr Toad’s launches new Sunday night quiz at Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights - starting 9 July

Mr Toad’s at Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights launches its new Sunday night quiz on 9 July, with tasty food, fantastic prizes and a great atmosphere to end the weekend.

Hosted by legendary UAE quizmaster, Phil Richardson, ‘Quizzing at the Pad’ takes place from 7.30 pm to 10 pm every Sunday, complete with a three course, traditional roast dinner buffet and weekly prizes worth more than AED850.

Entry to the quiz is free, and the biggest brains in Barsha will win prizes for first, second and third place, including brunches, dining vouchers and buckets of hops or bottles of grape.

Plus, enjoy an all-you-can eat roast dinner, including salads, a choice of meats, desserts and tea, coffee and juice for AED95 per person. Quench your thirst with drinks at all-day happy hour prices, with hops, grape and spirts from just AED25.