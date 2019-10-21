SpiceJet unveils plans for Ras al Khaimah base

Indian-carrier SpiceJet has revealed it will build its first international hub in Ras al Khaimah, the most northerly of the United Arab Emirates.

Viewed as an emerging travel destination in the Middle East, the location will serve as a new home for affordable carrier.

Ajay Singh, chairman of SpiceJet, said the airline had been eyeing an international hub for some time.

He explained there is “tremendous potential” in a partnership with Ras Al Khaimah, which he described as being “untapped”.

Singh stated the second-largest airline in India would use the new hub to extend its range as far as western Europe.

SpiceJet flights between New Delhi and Ras al Khaimah should begin in December.

SpiceJet, which Singh retook control of in 2015, has embarked on an expansion of late and currently operates a fleet of 111 Boeing and Bombardier aircraft.

The carrier flies to over 50 Indian destinations and a handful of international routes, including Dubai.

Under the plan, SpiceJet will begin flights to Ras al Khaimah, then work over the coming months to create the hub there, either under the SpiceJet brand or another name.

The airline will also maintain its flights to Dubai.

SpiceJet has exciting growth plans, and is looking to expand its destination list to include the UK.

The opening of the international hub is one of many exciting ventures happening in Ras Al Khaimah, which has emerged as the leading destination in the United Arab Emirates for those seeking a culturally-immersive experience.

The emirate is considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.