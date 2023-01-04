WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: DELTA @ CES 2023

Delta is returning to CES in 2023 to shine a spotlight on the power of human connection and show how the airline is harnessing the power of people, personalization and innovation to build a more connected travel journey and sustainable world.

This year, Delta is offering additional flights to Las Vegas from 16 U.S. cities and three international hubs on Jan. 3-4 and departures from Jan. 7-9. The airline will fly direct from locations like Austin, Texas; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; and Orange County, San Diego and San Jose, California.

The airline also plans to bring select attendees to the conference in style with the return of its Delta Festival Shuttle bound for CES from New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) on Jan. 4. Those who join the invite-only shuttle will be treated to a curated pre-flight food and beverage service in Delta Sky Clubs prior to departure, complimentary Silver Medallion status, a hand-picked selection of onboard amenities and more.

From Jan. 3-5, Delta customers arriving in Las Vegas (LAS) who have SkyPriority (and carry-on bags only) can access expedited CES badge pick-up at gate D33 from 8 a.m. PST to 6 p.m. PST.

All other attendees may retrieve their badges in general baggage claim with CTA or on-site at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

After CES, be sure to stop by D33 for select well-being products and snacks from Grown Alchemist, Kate’s Bars and more to reconnect to your routine and prepare for the journey home.

CONNECT WITH DELTA AT CES

Read on for more details on how to connect with us at CES 2023.

CATCH CEO ED BASTIAN’S C SPACE KEYNOTE (JAN. 5, 11 A.M. PST)

Delta’s CES story takes center stage at ARIA when Delta CEO Ed Bastian joins MediaLink CEO Michael E. Kassan to open the CES C Space program on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. PST. This conversation will explore how Delta is celebrating the power of human connection by combining technology with ingenuity. Bastian will share what’s next for customers flying on Delta in 2023 and beyond.

Join us at delta.com/ces for the livestream.

EXPERIENCE THE WONDER WINDOW AT ARIA (JAN. 5-7)

Delta SkyMiles® and Starbucks® Rewards are coming together at CES to give attendees more of what matters. Experience the “Wonder Window” exhibit at ARIA for an interactive experience and the opportunity for special giveaways. The exhibit will be open from Jan. 5-7.

NAVIGATING CES

For general questions about the event, visit ces.tech. Attendees are encouraged to download the CES app on the App Store and Google Play for more information (when available).

For all questions regarding Delta at CES, visit delta.com/ces or visit the Delta News Hub homepage.