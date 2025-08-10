Southwest Airlines Takes Off with Priceline

Priceline, the OG of online travel deals, is adding even more reasons to go to your happy place with the arrival of Southwest Airlines®. Starting today, travelers can search and book Southwest’s inventory directly on Priceline, unlocking more ways to compare, customize and save on flights. Customers booking their Southwest flights through Priceline are still eligible to earn Rapid Rewards.

Through the partnership, Southwest flights are also now bookable across the Booking Holdings portfolio of brands, including Booking.com and Agoda.

“Our goal is to be the best travel dealmaker in the world. Collaborating with Southwest, one of the most trusted names in air travel, is a natural next step in our mission to do so,” said Brigit Zimmerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Priceline. “Adding their fares to our lineup means more choice and more value for the millions of Priceline customers planning their next trip.”

“We’re happy to partner with Priceline to broaden our distribution network and offer even more Customers the opportunity to experience our Southwest Hospitality,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines. “We look forward to making it easier for Customers to access our extensive flight offerings to book their next trip.”

The partnership between Southwest®, the airline known for their legendary Hospitality, and Priceline, the online travel leader known for its unbeatable deals and effortless booking platform, gives customers access to all of Southwest’s fare types, allowing them to:

Compare fare bundles side by side

Know exactly what’s included

Book with confidence

Earn both Rapid Rewards and Priceline VIP status

With more than 4,000 daily flights and service to over 100 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Southwest opens the door to more spontaneous getaways and wallet-friendly escapes—perfect for Priceline’s mission to get travelers to their happy place for a happy price.

For more information and to book your next vacation, visit Priceline.com/Southwest or download the Priceline app.