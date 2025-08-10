U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Welcomes New Leadership with Jennifer Matarangas-King

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism proudly welcomes the nomination of communications and public affairs executive Jennifer Matarangas-King as the next Commissioner of Tourism. Governor Albert Bryan Jr. announced the nomination during a Government House press briefing, positioning Matarangas-King to continue building on the Department’s unprecedented momentum and growth over the past six years.

A native of St. Croix and a respected voice in the Virgin Islands community, Matarangas-King brings more than 30 years of experience in strategic communications, public affairs, and organizational leadership across both the public and private sectors. Her deep-rooted understanding of the Territory’s culture and strong service record align with the Department’s continued focus on responsible growth, innovation, and global brand expansion.

“Tourism is more than our economy. It is how we tell our story to the world and create opportunity for the people of the Virgin Islands,” shares Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. “Jennifer understands that. She is a strategic thinker, a skilled communicator, and a proud Virgin Islander with a deep commitment to service. I am confident that she will lead the Department of Tourism with vision and distinction.”

During Commissioner Joseph Boschulte’s tenure, the Department delivered one of the most transformative eras in its history, leading the Caribbean in Average Daily Rate (ADR), welcoming record-breaking air and cruise arrivals, reimagining signature festivals, launching award-winning marketing campaigns, and forging groundbreaking partnerships across sports, entertainment, and global travel markets. The Virgin Islands emerged as a premier destination during a time of global tourism disruption, with the Department’s efforts driving consistent economic recovery, increased visitor spend, and all-time high collections into the Tourism Advertising and Revolving Fund (TARF).

“I am honored and humbled to be considered for this role,” said Jennifer Matarangas-King. “Tourism is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future of these Virgin Islands. It drives investment, fuels entrepreneurship, and celebrates our identity. I look forward to working alongside our tourism stakeholders and the incredible team at the Department to elevate our product, empower our people, and expand our reach as a premier Caribbean destination.”

Matarangas-King began her public service career as press secretary to Governor Roy Schneider and later served as public relations director for Senator Vargrave Richards. For over two decades, she played an integral leadership role at Viya and its predecessor companies, spearheading public relations, corporate communications, customer experience, and strategic planning initiatives. Through her work in telecommunications, Matarangas-King played a pivotal role in ensuring connectivity for visitors to the territory and has also served as a board member on the St. Croix Hotel Association.

The Department of Tourism thanks Joseph Boschulte for his years of leadership and innovation. In the interim, Boschulte will provide support to Commissioner Matarangas-King and the Department of Tourism through the transition period, ensuring operational continuity and alignment of strategic priorities.