FONTAINEBLEAU DEVELOPMENT UNVEILS MARKET-DEFINING OUTDOOR POOL DECK EXPANSION AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI

Fontainebleau Development is embarking on one of its most ambitious investments to date, redefining family-friendly entertainment in South Florida with a sweeping, market-defining redevelopment of the outdoor pool deck at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The iconic resort will be transformed into a destination for all ages, with all-new pools and water features, family attractions and slides, food and beverage offerings, and elevated poolside entertainment that complements the current resort’s luxury amenities.

“This is a milestone moment for Fontainebleau Miami Beach and our vision for what a modern resort destination can be,” said Jeffrey Soffer, chairman and CEO of Fontainebleau Development. “With the addition of these new attractions and amenities, we are creating a fully integrated, large-scale family-focused experience unlike any other in the region.

“This is a rare union of historic brand power and next generation entertainment that further solidifies Fontainebleau Miami Beach at the forefront of world-class leisure and luxury.”

Redevelopment of the pool deck is scheduled to begin in early 2026. Upon completion, Fontainebleau Miami Beach will unveil an all-new to market lineup of water slides, family attractions, and upgraded poolside amenities. The expansion will enhance the resort’s existing poolside food and beverage experiences, with La Côte Restaurant and three signature bars.

The expansion is expected to be a significant economic driver for South Florida, already one of the world’s most sought-after tourism destinations. The project will stimulate job growth across construction, hospitality, operations, and maintenance sectors, and it will create full- and part-time positions ranging from ride attendants and lifeguards to food and beverage staff and guest services. As the first large-scale, family-friendly attraction of its kind in Miami Beach, the enhanced pool experience is expected to attract local, national, and international visitors, furthering boosting the city’s restaurants, retail, and transportation sectors.

“Fontainebleau Development has long been recognized for creating destinations that not only define luxury and experience but also uplift the communities they serve,” said Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development. “This expansion exemplifies that philosophy—melding visionary design with strategic investment. It will generate hundreds of jobs, invigorate the local economy, and offer an entirely new dimension of family-friendly hospitality in Miami Beach.”