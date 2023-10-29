Southwest Airlines orders 108 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets

Boeing and Southwest Airlines announced today the carrier is increasing its commitment to the fuel-efficient 737 MAX family with an order for 108 737-7s. The new deal supports Southwest’s modernization strategy and provides flexibility to expand its fleet.

“We have a long history with Boeing, dating back more than 50 years to the day we commenced service with three Boeing 737 aircraft serving three cities,” said Bob Jordan, president & Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines. “They’re part of our history and part of our future as we continue to recognize the many efficiencies and cost savings of a single fleet.”

The 737 family has long served Southwest by helping fuel the airline’s continued growth. Southwest has placed over 300 orders for the 737-7, growing its orderbook to more than 500 737 MAX jets. Once certified, the 737-7 will join the carrier’s all-Boeing 737 fleet.

“With the world’s largest all-Boeing, all-737 fleet, Southwest is counting on the exceptional efficiency and reliability of the 737 MAX family,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The 737-7 is pivotal to Southwest’s long-term fleet modernization strategy, and we are honored to have the airline’s continued trust in us to deliver its future fleet.”

The 737-7 has the longest range in its class, capable of flying up to 3,800 nautical miles and carrying up to 172 passengers. The enhanced environmental performance of the 737 MAX allows carriers to reduce fuel use compared to the previous generation of airplanes. The 737 MAX is also quieter, creating a smaller noise footprint than older jets it replaces.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.

