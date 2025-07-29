South African Airways (SAA) will inaugurate its first direct service between Cape Town and Mauritius on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, marking a strategic expansion of its network and enhancing connectivity for travelers in the Western Cape. This milestone underscores SAA’s continued commitment to connectivity, customer choice, and strategic growth.

“Connecting Cape Town with Mauritius is a fascinating achievement that our team has been aspiring towards for quite some time. The introduction of this route demonstrates SAA’s role in promoting leisure travel across the region and supports the broader tourism objectives for both South Africa and Mauritius. Passengers can look forward to experiencing SAA’s signature warm hospitality and world-class service on every flight,” says SAA Chief Executive Officer, Professor John Lamola.

The service begins with three weekly flights from Cape Town, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Passengers can select from two convenient departure times. The outbound flight departs Cape Town at 09:25 AM, arriving in Mauritius at 4:30 PM, with a total flight duration of approximately five hours. The return leg departs Mauritius at 5:20 PM, arriving back in Cape Town at 9:30 PM.

A temporary adjustment will be made between mid-January and mid-March 2026, when the service will operate twice weekly, in line with seasonal demand.

“This convenience of the flight schedule was carefully developed through rigorous engagement with our South African tour operator partners to ensure it aligns with traveler preferences and peak holiday planning, fulfilling our mission to offer our customers greater flexibility and convenience,” adds Tebogo Tsimane, the Chief Commercial Officer.

Bookings are now open at www.flysaa.com or through accredited travel agents.