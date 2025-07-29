Korean Air celebrates 30 years of service to Washington, D.C.

The 30th passenger checking in for Korean Air KE094 poses for a photo with Byounghoon Lee, Head of Eastern U.S. Passenger Sales (left), and Inhak Seok, Washington D.C. station manager, after receiving a round-trip ticket between Washington, D.C. and Incheon

Korean Air celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Washington, D.C. route with a special event at Dulles International Airport on July 25.

To commemorate the milestone, the airline awarded a complimentary round-trip ticket from Washington D.C. to Seoul Incheon to the 30th passenger checking in for flight KE094. All passengers on the flight received special anniversary gifts, including limited-edition travel pouches.

Korean Air launched its Washington D.C. service in July 1995, creating a vital connection between Seoul and the U.S. capital, a key hub for politics, diplomacy and business. Initially operated as a one-stop service via New York, the route became nonstop in 1999, further strengthening economic and cultural ties between Korea and the United States.

Since 2008, Korean Air has been the only Korean carrier to operate a daily nonstop flight between Seoul Incheon and Washington, D.C., enhancing connectivity for passengers traveling to and from the U.S. East Coast. The route has been instrumental during major diplomatic events, including Korea-U.S. summits and high-level negotiations, while also serving the region’s growing Korean community in the region since the mid-1990s.

“Washington D.C., together with New York and Los Angeles, is one of the key pillars of our U.S. network, serving as a vital hub for premium, diplomatic and business travel,” said Jin Ho Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Americas Regional Headquarters at Korean Air. “We remain committed to delivering world-class services for our customers.”