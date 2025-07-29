New section of Terminal 2 departure lounge opens as Manchester Airport marks latest milestone

A new section of Manchester Airport’s redeveloped Terminal 2 departure lounge opened to the public earlier this morning, with six new shops and eateries joining an already extensive array of options for passengers travelling through the terminal over the school summer holidays.

Renowned high street brands LEGO®, Rituals and Pandora are opening their first units at Manchester Airport, and new options for those wanting to grab a bite to eat or drink before they catch their flight include coffee giant Starbucks, baguette specialists Upper Crust, and juice bar Joe & The Juice.

Steve and Emma Laxton, of Stalybridge, were the first passengers to use the new facilities. They were travelling to Tenerife with daughters Caitlin, 13, and Willow, six.

The opening marks the latest milestone in the 10-year, £1.3bn transformation of Terminal 2, more than doubling the terminal’s size and creating a world-class passenger experience. An extension to the terminal opened in 2021, and the airport is now in the final stages of overhauling the original Terminal 2 building to bring it up to the same standard as the extension, mirroring the modern look and feel.

More than 70 per cent of the airport’s passengers will use the new facilities and Terminal 1 is set to close when the project is completed later this year.

Further shops and restaurants are expected to open later this year – including Chanel, Grindsmith by WH Smith, a Fever Tree cocktail and champagne bar, and the Great Northern Market – a food court with a selection of street food options.

The finalised terminal will also include 13 new flexible aircraft stands and boarding gates, currently under construction, and a passageway linking the new security hall with the departure lounge will feature a chandelier installation, paying homage to the much-loved Venetian chandeliers that graced Terminal 1 in the 1980s and 1990s.

More than 30 million passengers have already travelled through the terminal extension since it opened in 2021, and last year it claimed a prestigious, UNESCO-backed Prix Versailles award recognising its outstanding design.

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said:

“It’s wonderful to see more of our new-look Terminal 2 opening to the public, further enhancing the world class passenger experience that this terminal offers. We have a busy few months ahead of us as we finish this transformative 10-year project.

“We’re proud to connect the people of the North with the world, and these new facilities will allow them to travel in the style befitting a major international hub, while also creating a striking first impression for visitors to our region.

“Manchester and the North are woven through the fabric of this terminal building, from the worker bee and honeycomb motif in the terminal’s design, to the many Northern brands operating shops and restaurants in our departure lounge. We’re thrilled to see the last pieces of the project coming together and we’re sure the 70 per cent or so of our passengers who will use the final product will be as pleased with it as we are.”

Richard Jackson, Retail Director at Manchester Airport, said:

“We’re pleased to welcome so many exciting brands to our new-look Terminal 2. These brands are household names and leaders within their markets, with a reputation for quality, which makes them a perfect fit for the experience we are creating here. I look forward to working with them and with the brands due to open units later this year, as we put the finishing touches to the terminal.”

Nigel Cole, Managing Director for Infrastructure, Mace said:

“Delivering a transformation of this magnitude at one of the UK’s busiest airports has demanded dedication, collaboration and a relentless focus on quality. This milestone reflects years of work by Mace on the T2 Transformation Programme, which has included a range of upgrades, from taxiways and road access to reimagining the check-in and baggage experience. Terminal 2 will now stand as a true gateway to the north, offering a significantly enhanced journey for millions of passengers.”

Lotte Rozemuller, Director of Travel Retail (EMEA & Americas) for Rituals, said:

“We’re delighted to bring the Rituals experience to Manchester Airport, offering travellers a peaceful retreat where they can unwind and discover our full collection. Our new store is designed to help guests find a moment of calm amid the excitement of travel, whether they’re exploring our signature collections or enjoying a hands-on experience at the Water Island. With this opening, we’re excited to connect with even more customers in the North West and inspire them to turn everyday routines into meaningful moments of wellbeing.”

Stuart Buchanan, Chief Property and Business Development Officer at SSP UK & Ireland, said:

“We’re excited to be opening our Upper Crust and Starbucks units within the new Terminal Two building our relationship with Manchester Airport having worked with them for over two decades. The new terminal will transform passenger experiences and we are confident that a visit to our outlets before take-off will quickly become the best part of the journey.”

Ross Monaghan, Sales Director at Pandora UK & Ireland, said:

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to open our first ever standalone airport store, and delighted to partner with Manchester — a city that holds huge importance for Pandora in the UK,” said.

“The continued development of the airport made this the right time to make our move and start a new chapter in the brand’s retail journey. We’ve designed an exceptional space that we hope will connect with our existing loyal customers, as well as introduce Pandora to many new ones.

“Our aim is to meet every type of traveller — whether they’re gifting or self-purchasing — with a wide range of beautifully crafted jewellery, from everyday favourites to something more personal. The airport community works incredibly hard, and we’re proud to offer them a way to express what matters most through our collections.

“We’re also proud to bring an extensive selection of products to the store, from our iconic Moments collection — including bee charms that pay tribute to this great city — to Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds, our Gold Pandora ESSENCE range, and personalisation services. Customers will even have the opportunity to engrave symbols, letters, or handwritten messages and drawings, making each piece truly unique.

“The team are excited to be part of this new adventure as we expand our footprint in such a dynamic and vibrant location.”

Peter Newbould, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland, said:

“We’re proud to continue growing our partnership with LEGO®Travel Retail in the UK with this latest opening at Manchester Airport. This store brings an interactive, family-friendly experience to Terminal 2 and celebrates the city’s character in a way that’s both playful and memorable. It’s another great example of how we’re bringing global brands to life in travel retail environments.”