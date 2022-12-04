South African Airways (SAA) introduces new routes just in time for the festive season. The airline commences services to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, Windhoek in Namibia, and a special schedule for Ggeberha from Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport.

On Thursday, 8th of December 2022, SAA will commence twice daily flights to Windhoek in Namibia, 7 days a week. SAA has made it easier for customers to enjoy unique safaris which connect you to the earth and beautiful sunrises and sunsets against a majestic backdrop of either sea or sand.

SAA has added Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe to its growing route network from Wednesday, 14th December 2022. Flights are available six days a week, except for Saturdays with departures from Johannesburg at 10h50, arriving at Victoria Falls International Airport at 12h25. Departures from Victoria Falls is at 13h10 each afternoon arriving in Johannesburg at 14h50.

Victoria Falls remains a popular tourist destination and the airline is proud to take its customers to the magnificence of one of the World’s largest waterfalls. Flights are available six days a week, except for Saturdays.

With our domestic travelers in mind, SAA has added an option to fly to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) over the holidays. Commencing Monday, 12 December 2022, the airline offers 3 return flights per day to the Eastern Cape Province. SAA’s Executive Commercial, Mr. Tebogo Tsimane says, “We are thrilled to start flying to Ggeberha as demand is high over the holiday season and we are happy to play our part in bringing families together this festive period.”

SAA will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft on this route. Limited seats are available, access www.flysaa.com for all flight schedules and best fares.

To accommodate customers ahead of the festive season, SAA has increased frequencies to Harare in Zimbabwe from 7 to 10 a week and Mauritius from 4 times a week to 7 times a week.

SAA’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Professor John Lamola says, “In pursuit of this drive to please our customers, we are relentlessly working on expanding the network of destinations we serve, to enhance seamless travel connectivity. Our new routes along with increased frequencies to our regional destinations, represent the second phase of our post-Covid restart operations.”