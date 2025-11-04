Somabay Unveils Exciting News and Openings at World Travel Market

Somabay is delighted to unveil a series of dynamic new additions and partnerships, further cementing its position as one of Egypt’s leading lifestyle and tourism destinations.

The destination has recently celebrated the opening of The Kaktus Hotel & Co-Working Hub – a vibrant new concept that seamlessly blends leisure, sports, and relaxation, offering guests a unique and contemporary experience.

Looking ahead, Somabay is set for an exciting period of growth with several world-class hotel openings on the horizon. Renowned hospitality brands including Anantara, Marriott Autograph, Mazeej, and Aseela are all scheduled to open within the coming years, enriching Somabay’s diverse accommodation portfolio.

The Marina continues to thrive as a social and culinary hotspot, with new venues such as Bready Bakery, Hola Tacos, Zouni Bar, and the much-anticipated Barbouni Beach Club set to open their doors imminently.

On the sports side, Somabay is expanding its world-class offering through strategic partnerships with OneFlow and S Tennis Academy, reinforcing its commitment to positioning the destination as a regional leader in sports tourism.

Somabay will also be hosting an on-stand activation during the World Travel Market.

Somabay is an exclusive Red Sea resort in Egypt. Just a 4-hour flight from Central Europe, with year-round sunshine and mild temperatures, Somabay offers vacationers an ideal Red Sea holiday. The resort location boasts some of the sandiest beaches of the Red Sea and panoramic views of desert mountains and blue skies. Luxury hotels, Gary Player championship golf course, a Holistic Spa & Thalasso centre, a diving and kite surfing centre all make Somabay the ideal place for relaxation and recreation. Conveniently located near Luxor, Somabay also serves as a gateway to explore Egypt’s rich culture and history, allowing visitors to combine a beachfront escape with unforgettable cultural discoveries.