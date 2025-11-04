Civitel Hotels & Resorts Participate in WTM 2025 in London

Civitel Hotels & Resorts, one of Greece’s most well-established hospitality groups, is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) exhibition, which will take place at ExCeL London from 4 to 6 November 2025. This premier global event brings together travel and tourism industry professionals from around the world, providing an exceptional opportunity for Civitel to present its distinctive properties and exceptional services to an international audience.

Visit us at Stand N2-646

Spanning from Northern Athens to the picturesque coastline of Crete, the Civitel Hotels & Resorts portfolio comprises four properties that blend first-class accommodation, personalized services, and authentic Greek hospitality. With options ranging from centrally located city hotels to a stunning beachfront resort, Civitel caters to a diverse clientele, including business professionals, families, and couples.

In Maroussi, Athens, Civitel Attik and Civitel Esprit invite you to experience a modern urban haven — a place where ease and serenity come together in the city’s business hub. On the island of Crete, Civitel Akali in Chania welcomes guests with timeless Cretan warmth and contemporary elegance. Completing the experience, Civitel Creta Beach in Ammoudara, Heraklion, perfectly balances laid-back beachfront charm with the pulse of city life.

The group’s presence at WTM 2025 underlines its commitment to expanding its global reach and strengthening partnerships within the travel industry. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet senior management, explore bespoke solutions for leisure and business travel, and learn about the brand’s philosophy on sustainable tourism and its ongoing investments in enhancing guest experiences.

