Food technology startup Tazizi launches in the UAE

Tazizi, a Dubai-born and based food technology startup, has officially launched its innovative workplace dining solution, transforming how employees access healthy, affordable meals at work.

Built around the idea that nutritious food should be convenient and accessible, Tazizi provides offices with smart, automated fridges stocked daily with chef-crafted, wholesome meals. Each meal is prepared fresh every morning in Tazizi’s kitchen and restocked across office locations throughout Dubai, ensuring employees always have ready-to-enjoy options on hand, 24/7. Think protein overnight oats, nourishing bowls and salads, fresh wraps and sandwiches, and more, all of which are macro-tracked and calorie counted, and ready to be enjoyed without a delivery fee or wait time.

“Tazizi started as a simple idea between my partner and I,” said Brian Voelzing, Co-Founder of Tazizi. “We were struggling to find convenient, nutrient-dense food at work that was fresh, satisfying, and affordable. That challenge inspired us to create a solution that would make good food effortless in the workplace.”

By combining culinary craftsmanship with smart technology, Tazizi addresses the inefficiencies of traditional catering and delivery models. Its AI-driven stock management system monitors consumption patterns in real time, helping minimize food waste and ensuring offices are restocked based on demand.

Brian added: “We wanted to re-think workplace dining from the ground up. From sourcing local ingredients to designing a seamless, self-service experience, every element of Tazizi is built around convenience, sustainability, and quality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently available in selected office spaces across Dubai, Tazizi is expanding rapidly and inviting businesses with over 100 employees to join its network. The service comes at no cost or commitment to employers, making it an easy, health-forward benefit for teams.

With its focus on health, freshness, quality, technology, and sustainability, Tazizi is poised to become a leader in the future of workplace dining across the region.

For further information, please visit www.tazizi.ae or follow @tazizi.ae social media.