Solare Hotels and Resorts choose Sabre as the tech partner

This will strengthen Sabre’s position in the Japanese marketplace while enabling Solare Hotels to broaden its geographic reach and potential revenue opportunities.

While also providing travel agents globally with access to content from the hotel chain.

Sabre Corporation a software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry. The deal will enable the chain to put its inventory in front of hundreds of thousands of travel agents globally across all major Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) through Sabre Hospitality’s innovative SynXis platform.

“It’s very important to us to work with a technology provider who understands the unique perspectives of the Japanese tourism market while enabling us to effectively tell the world about Solare Hotels and Resorts, and what our properties and locations have to offer,” says Katsuyuki Yoshida exclusive officer of sales & revenue management division of Solare Hotels and Resorts. “Distributing our content via the SynXis platform will enhance visibility for our hotels, helping us to increase bookings and fulfil our aim of making the guest experience more enjoyable and fulfilling for more travellers. We aim to create hotels with deep connections to their locations and this new agreement will ensure that we can showcase those hotels and those connections to a wide global audience.”

The distribution agreement comes at an important moment for the Japanese travel industry and is one of several key deals Sabre has announced in Japan in recent months. Japan has now opened to selected tour groups and is preparing for further relaxing of border restrictions for tourists in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re thrilled that Solare Hotels has selected Sabre as it adds the GDS channel to its distribution strategy for the first time,” says Frank Trampert the senior vice president and global managing director of community sales for Sabre Hospitality. “It’s important that hotels are ready to capture recovery and drive their own demand as more global markets open up and we’re looking forward to working with Solare Hotels to enable the chain to grow bookings, increase future revenue opportunities and put their hotels and offers in front of the world.”