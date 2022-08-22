Cebu Pacific to Increase Flights to South Korea

Travellers from the Philippines will now be able to fly with Cebu Pacific to South Korea any day of the week, as the airlines plan to operate a daily service from September 9.

Currently, flights to Seoul operate twice a week using their Airbus A320ceos. However, to keep up with the travelling demand of passengers in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific added more opportunities to fly to South Korea’s biggest airport. CEB’s Corporate Communications Director, Carmina Reyes-Romero, spoke on the positives that come from this news:

“These additional flights will enable more passengers from VisMin to fly to South Korea any day of the week so they may finally make their travel dreams a reality. This ramp-up just two months after the route is a testament to our commitment to everyJuan and reflects the travel demand amongst Filipinos and foreigners.”

Back in July, Cebu’s first direct international flight in operation since the pandemic was to Seoul. Flight 5J 128 is set to depart from Cebu at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Seoul at 6:10 p.m. (Korea local time); returning flights (Flight 5J 129) are scheduled to depart from Incheon at 6:55 p.m. and arrive in Cebu at 10:50 p.m. (Philippine local time).

The Future of Sustainability, according to Cebu Pacific

CEB is the leading airline operating in the Philippines, having daily flights to 22 domestic and 16 international locations. With their current fleet of 75 aircrafts (30 of which are the A330ceo), CEB aims to have an all-neo fleet by 2027 in alignment with their sustainability initiative. At the Cebu Business Month Tourism Summit this year, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Services Candice Iyog said:

“Cebu Pacific is committed to invest time and resources to be the greenest airline in Asia and one of the greenest in the world. We conduct our business in an ethical manner, with the welfare of our employees, the community, and the environment in mind.”

CEB is also keen to start using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all their aircrafts by 2030, in order to cut down on the carbon emissions emitted by planes during flights. Using SAF during flights could cut down up to 80% of carbon emissions compared to the current jet fuel being used.

Also in line with their sustainability initiative is their sustainable tourism program, Juan Effect, which aims to preserve the natural landscapes of the Philippines with the help of tourists. Actions made by the organisation include placing bins around the island to encourage tourists to leave the areas how they found them and allow the areas to stay clean for all.

Ahead of travel, Cebu Airlines encourages all passengers to check travel requirements for their destinations for useful updates and health and safety tips.