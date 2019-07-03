Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese re-opens in Italy

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese has re-opened following a complete redesign by French architect and interior designer, Jean-Philippe Nuel.

Situated in a former 19th century Roman palazzo, Nuel has taken inspiration from the building’s original architecture as well as the landscaped gardens of the adjacent Villa Borghese to bring a fresh look with a nature-inspired colour palette for the city retreat.

The 78-room hotel lies on a quaint street in the centre of the city, just moments from iconic landmarks including the Villa Medici, the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps.

Edoardo Giuntoli, general manager explained: “In a city which is home to some of Europe’s most exciting historical buildings, it was essential for the new design to subtly incorporate Rome’s rich history along with Sofitel’s French elegance.

“What we’ve created is a chic fusion of the Italian La Dolce Vita heritage with modern French Art de Vivre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel’s Prestige Suites, some with private terraces, offer luxury amenities including leather key card holders, a choice of room fragrance and monogrammed pillowcases.

Suite guests can also enjoy bespoke experiences, from touring Europe’s oldest apothecary to vintage Vespa rides to well-known movie locations.

The crown jewel of the hotel situated on the seventh floor and offering panoramic views of the Eternal City is Settimo - an elegant rooftop lounge and restaurant with bold interiors and both indoor and outdoor seating.