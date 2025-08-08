France Tops Global Travel Collection’s July Hotel Bookings

France is having a moment in the sun this summer, according to July hotel booking data from Global Travel Collection (GTC), the most influential network of international luxury travel advisors. The figures reflect bookings made by GTC advisors across both the U.S. and the U.K., showing a 64% year-over-year increase in luxury hotel reservations in France—led by Paris, Nice, and Marseille—marking the first time the destination has surpassed Italy in recent years.

In 2024 alone, GTC advisors drove $2.3 billion in luxury travel sales, with clients jet-setting to 179 countries. They secured an average daily hotel rate of $1,400 and planned nearly 900 ultra-luxury trips – each worth over $100,000. That’s the power and global reach of GTC.

Paris was the most popular destination, with 2,710 nights, followed by Nice, with 1,313 nights, and Marseille with 286 nights booked. Popular hotels include Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Hotels, an icon of Parisian elegance; and the The Maybourne Riviera, dramatically perched on a rocky peninsula overlooking the Mediterranean.

Italy was in second place, with 777 nights booked in Rome, 725 nights in Milan and 679 nights in Naples. GTC travel advisors report that client favorites include Rome’s centrally located Hotel Eden, the elegant Passalacqua on Lake Como and the glamorous Romazzino, a Belmond Hotel, on the island of Sardinia.

“For the past two years, Italy has clearly dominated the tourism space. However, the latest booking data from Global Travel Collection advisors reveals a shift — volume has now spread more evenly across Europe, with France reclaiming the top spot for the first time since 2019,” said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. “This is a positive sign for tourism overall, as it indicates more balanced demand across major European and UK cities.”

The United Kingdom followed with a strong third-place showing, with a 13 percent increase in bookings over July 2024. London’s top picks include Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel, revolving around a tree-filled garden; Claridge’s, an art deco landmark and English institution; and Flemings Mayfair, located in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

Spain has also landed in the top five, and GTC travel advisors report that Barcelona is one of the most popular cities in July. Top hotels booked in Spain include the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, within walking distance of key attractions; and two properties on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and Six Senses Ibiza. Popular Barcelona hotels include the Majestic Hotel & Spa, Mandarin Oriental Barcelona and Le Meridien Barcelona.

