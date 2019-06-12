Ryanair takes off for Beirut for first time

Ryanair has announced its first ever flights from Beirut, its newest airport and its first Lebanese airport.

The new flights will take off three times weekly to Paphos, Cyprus, from October.

Lebanese consumers and visitors can now book their holidays to Paphos up until March next year.

Ryanair spokesperson Chiara Ravara said: “We’re pleased to announce Ryanair’s low fares have arrived at Beirut, our newest airport and first in Lebanon.

“Our new route to Paphos, Cyprus commences in October and will operate three times weekly for winter 2019, ensuring customers in Lebanon can book low fare flights to Paphos as far out as March 2020.”