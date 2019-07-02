Clausen appointed general manager at Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea

Eike Clausen, hotel manager of the prominent Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea since March last year, has now been promoted to general manager at the leading luxury hotel at the shore of the Red Sea in the south of Jordan.

“With his international experience, expertise and in-depth knowledge of Kempinski, we are confident that Eike will continue to lead Kempinski Hotel Aqaba towards more success and great achievements,” said Henk Meyknecht, chief operating officer of Kempinski Hotels Middle East & Africa, on the promotion.

“Eike joined the hotel mid-2017 as executive assistant manager and successfully managed to keep the leading position of the hotel both financially and quality-wise, consequently receiving a well-deserved promotion to Hotel Manager in March 2018.

“Since then, he has further proved himself as a strong and committed hotelier.”

Clausen started his Kempinski journey in 2007, as sales management trainee at Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, and steadily progressed his career in the sales and marketing department.

In 2013, he moved to China, where he was appointed director of sales at Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Centre, before switching to operations as front office manager at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai.

Later, in November 2015, he was appointed director of rooms at Kempinski Hotel Gravenbruch Frankfurt, Germany.

Clausen graduated from Westcoast University of Applied Sciences in Germany and holds a bachelor’s degree in international tourism management.

“I am very proud to become the general manager of Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea, where I look forward to continuing to position our hotel as the leading luxury resort in Aqaba.

“Kempinski plays an important role in promoting Jordan as a unique tourist destination in the Middle East and I am really delighted to be able to work and live in this beautiful country,” commented Clausen on his promotion.