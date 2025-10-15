Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile Unveils Hotel-wide Redesign, Marking New Era of French Luxury in Canada

Sofitel, the pioneer of French luxury hospitality, has unveiled the completed transformation of Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, its flagship Canadian property for over two decades. The revitalized hotel ushers in a new era of refined hospitality, blending timeless Parisian elegance with the creative energy of Montreal.

Ideally located on Sherbrooke Street in the heart of Montreal, the hotel is just steps away from luxury boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and the city’s most popular attractions, such as Mount Royal and Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. The launch of the refurbishment, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Sofitel in 2024, reflects the brand’s continued commitment to dynamic and elevated luxury under the visionary leadership of CEO Maud Bailly. The completed multi-phase refurbishment marks a milestone in Sofitel’s global repositioning, reaffirming its brand heritage while embracing a bold new future.

Timeless Design, Reimagined for Today

Led by award-winning Canadian design firm 2pirdesign, the hotel’s revitalization reflects the spirit of a French home: intimate, expressive, and artfully curated. From the grand foyer to the corridors and suites, guests encounter a refined blend of rose and bronze metallic accents, sculptural lighting, rich textures, and curated artistic elements.

Marc Pichot, General Manager of Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests into a fully redefined Sofitel experience that embodies the vibrancy of Montreal and the soul of French art de vivre. From our redesigned suites to our new dining destinations, every space has been crafted to celebrate elegance, creativity, and the unique character of this city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elevated Culinary Destinations: RENOIR and NINI

As part of the transformation, the hotel’s beloved RENOIR restaurant has been completely redesigned and is enhanced by the opening of NINI Cocktail Lounge.

At RENOIR, Olivier Perret (Executive Chef) presents a menu rooted in the traditions of French culinary excellence, thoughtfully blended with Quebecois flair. Seasonal, locally sourced ingredients take center stage in each dish and are complemented by Pastry Chef Paul Peyrat’s refined desserts. The restaurant now features a light-filled sunroom, an intimate chef’s table, and artful interiors inspired by French Impressionism.

NINI, the cocktail lounge named after Renoir’s creative inspiration, Nini Lopez, offers an inviting and elegant space to unwind. The updated ambiance is anchored by a rose-gold central bar, custom lighting, and flexible seating that transitions effortlessly from day to night.

Redesigned Rooms, Infused with a French Zest

The hotel’s 256 guestrooms, including 17 suites, have been thoughtfully reimagined to reflect a blend of timeless elegance and modern comfort. Each space reveals subtle design details, from teal murals to curated minibars in rose and bronze tones, that create a refined yet inviting atmosphere. Completing the experience, marble bathrooms feature rain showers and luxurious Balmain amenities.

The Prestige Corner and Golden Mile suites offer a retreat with a color palette of toasted red, mint, and teal, brought to life by natural light streaming through expansive windows. With warm carpeting and refreshing accents, each suite blends French elegance with modern flair, creating a serene sanctuary for restoration and inspiration.

The property also offers the Presidential Suite, which blends rich textures with theatrical design. Accents of rust, a sculptural headboard, and warm lighting create an intimate, immersive experience. Every element from the curated décor and artwork to the calming ambiance is designed to transport guests into a world of artistic indulgence.

Every guest room features the iconic Sofitel MY BED, celebrated for its cloud-like comfort, while “The Art of Sleep” program elevates a restful stay with personalized rituals such as calming teas, tailored playlists, optimized room environments, and restorative treatments. Grounded in scientific research from leading sleep experts, this dedication to rest transforms each stay into an intimate ritual of renewal, embodying Sofitel’s promise of French-inspired luxury and timeless serenity.

Gather and Celebrate in Artful New Spaces

Sofitel Montreal’s meeting and event spaces have also received a complete design refresh. With names inspired by iconic artists, the Picasso Ballroom and Monet-Chagall, Matisse, and Gauguin rooms offer flexible, elevated venues for gatherings of all sizes. Original mosaics created by Montreal and Romanian artists celebrate the city’s landmarks, while the West Foyer provides a sophisticated backdrop for social moments and celebrations.

The Candle Ritual: Where Parisian Elegance Meets Montreal Warmth

Introduced in 2007 and inspired by 1860s Paris, when over 56,000 oil lamps illuminated what would later become known as ‘The City of Lights,’ Sofitel’s Candle Ritual has become a unique ceremony held in every Sofitel hotel across the world as soon as night falls, inspired by the local traditions of each destination.

Performed in the Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile’s lobby each evening, this moment invites guests to pause and reflect on the harmonious blend of Parisian elegance and Quebecois warmth that captures the spirit of Montreal.

**

With its transformation now complete, Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile reasserts its place as a beacon of modern French luxury rooted in local culture. The revitalized hotel sets a new standard for hospitality in Quebec and across North America where heritage, innovation, and the art of living intersect. This milestone comes at a particularly vibrant moment for the brand, with a third of its network currently under renovation (including the highly anticipated refurbishments of Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills and Sofitel New York City, which will be revealed later this year) and 32 new hotels expected in the coming years, including Sofitel Porto in Portugal, Sofitel Jaipur in India, Sofitel Genoa Waterfront in Italy, Sofitel Sapa in Vietnam and many more around the globe.

For more information or to make a reservation at Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, please visit the website https://www.sofitel-montreal.com/fr/.