Explore Worldwide Announces Exciting New Partnership with Incredible Journeys

Specialist adventure operator Explore Worldwide is delighted to announce a new partnership with Incredible Journeys, enabling Travel Agent partners to book Explore’s full range of small group adventures as part of a wider tailor-made offering. This collaboration allows agents to combine Explore tours with flights and pre- and post-stay arrangements — all within one fully commissionable, ATOL-bonded package.

Philippa Baines, Agency Sales Manager at Explore, says: “Travel Agents have expressed keen interest in Explore working with such a respected trade-only brand to offer a further dynamic package solution. We’re pleased to officially announce that bookings can now be placed with Incredible Journeys (dnata Travel Group UK’s B2B touring and adventure brand) with immediate effect.”

The partnership also extends to Travelbag, which, like Incredible Journeys, is part of dnata Travel Group UK.

This collaboration enhances flexibility and convenience for agents, offering a seamless way to package Explore’s award-winning small group adventures within bespoke itineraries for their clients.

Mark Henderson, Incredible Journeys’ Head of Specialist Product shared, “Our team of touring and adventure experts are here to support agents in securing those once-in-a-lifetime trips with ease, by guiding them through a booking and providing flights and pre- and post-stays. We are delighted to add Explore to our portfolio of supplier partners, and to be able to offer this product to our agents and their clients.”

This new collaboration underscores Explore’s continued commitment to the travel trade, providing flexible booking options, enhanced packaging solutions, and greater opportunities for agents to tailor experiences to their clients’ needs.

Explore’s travel trade business is going from strength to strength, with agent bookings up a whopping 24% year on year.

To find out more, visit: www.explore.co.uk