Arctic Kingdom Launches Northern Lights Odyssey

Iqaluit, Nunavut - Arctic Kingdom has announced the launch of its newest small-group itinerary, Northern Lights Odyssey, an eight-day journey through some of Canada’s most breathtaking aurora-viewing destinations. Designed for light adventurers, the itinerary blends authentic cultural experiences, northern comfort, and spectacular aurora viewing in Iqaluit, Nunavut, and at Blachford Lodge in the Northwest Territories.

The journey begins in Iqaluit, where guests experience Inuit culture, art, and storytelling before continuing to Yellowknife, the gateway to the Northwest Territories, one of the world’s best regions to view the northern lights. The journey culminates at Blachford Lodge, a secluded fly-in retreat celebrated for its handcrafted log cabins, inviting lakeside sauna and hot tub, and pristine night skies where the aurora dances in vivid colour.

“Northern Lights Odyssey reflects our mission to open the door to the Arctic’s magic through authentic, comfortable, and meaningful experiences,” said Graham Dickson, Founder and CEO of Arctic Kingdom. “What makes this journey special is its balance of authentic encounters with northern cultures, peaceful moments in nature, and the awe of witnessing the aurora.”

Arctic Kingdom has more than 25 years of experience delivering expeditions and remote operations across Canadian and international Arctic destinations. From wildlife photography tours to custom logistics for scientific research and film crews, Arctic Kingdom is known for its commitment to safety, sustainability, and meaningful collaboration with Indigenous communities.

