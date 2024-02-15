Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ selects Mews as a preferred PMS partner

Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud, is now a preferred PMS partner for Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH).

SLH is a collection of over 560 luxury boutique hotels spanning 90 countries around the globe. Although the collection is bound together by a shared spirit and high service standards, each property provides a unique, intimate guest experience in a beautiful and characterful space.

“We selected Mews as a preferred PMS partner due to its guest-centric platform and innovative approach,” said Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. “By incorporating automation and streamlining processes, hotels can reduce administrative burdens during stays, enabling guests and staff to fully immerse themselves in their surroundings.”

With over 1,000 free-to-connect integrations, each hotel can build a tech stack best suited to its operational needs.

SLH guests can book accommodation at any SLH property via their central website, facilitated by the SynXis booking engine, so it is essential that Mews has a robust and reliable two-way connection in place. This is one of the many integrations that are easily accessible through the Mews Marketplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to be working with Small Luxury Hotels of the World to bring unforgettable experiences to guests,” said Richard Valtr, Mews Founder. “This incredible community of hotels and hoteliers embodies the type of hospitality we try to champion: immersive, unique, and truly remarkable.”