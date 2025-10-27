Six Senses Myoko ushers in a new era of purposeful rejuvenation in Japan’s historic ski region

Six Senses, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fast-growing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, has signed a hotel management agreement with Patience Capital Group (PCG) for a slopeside mountain hotel and residences at the foothills of Mount Myoko, within Japan’s scenic Suginohara ski resort.

The development of Six Senses Myoko forms part of an investment vision sensitive to the property’s culture and surroundings.

Beyond its well-connected terrain and renowned quality of snow, Myoko Kogen is graced with beautiful landscapes, natural hot springs, and a mystical allure. Thoughtful design, wellness, and community experiences will form the foundation of a long-term, year-round lifestyle destination akin to Kitzbühel and Gstaad but unique in its local charm.

“Myoko Kogen is one of Japan’s oldest and most accessible ski regions, offering a rare balance of adventure, cultural depth, and extraordinary nature,” said Neil Palmer, Chief Operating Officer, Six Senses. “Through our partnership with Patience Capital Group, Six Senses Myoko will revitalise this historic destination, providing the setting for a rich tapestry of novel experiences for all seasons.”

Vibrant experiences

Bringing to life the brand’s signature emotional hospitality, Six Senses Myoko will feature 57 rooms and suites, many with private onsens. Rising above the hotel, 21 branded residences will present a contemporary and sophisticated interpretation of elevated mountain living.

Guests and residents will wake up to Myoko Kogen’s remarkable snowfall, averaging 13.4 metres annually. Within easy reach are 90 hectares of skiable domain, including one of Japan’s longest slopes at 8.5 kilometres and its highest vertical drop at 1,124m. In spring and summer, the region is blessed with natural attractions including waterfalls and trails steeped in spiritual significance, while the autumn foliage frames a host of outdoor activities.

Seasonal menus await at two restaurants and a bar, alongside a boutique that will cater to tailored fitting services. The wider mountain village will bring together flagship stores, dining, cultural wellness, and artistic programming in a vibrant hub where local creators and micro-industries flourish all-year round, while creating opportunities throughout the community.

Considered design

Led by Kengo Kuma and Kume Sekkei, the property’s architecture embodies the concept of regenerating a lost foothill landscape into a harmonious terrain. The “Golden Wind” design evokes sunlight and wind flowing across terraced rice fields, reflecting seasonal changes and inviting guests to feel the rhythm of nature, from spring’s shimmer on leaves to winter’s sparkling snow.

Since its beginnings in the 1990s, Six Senses has committed to preserving natural beauty while delivering immersive, emotionally resonant stays. At Six Senses Myoko, sustainability is therefore integral to its design, operations, and guest experiences.

Pioneering wellness

Wellness is central to the Six Senses experience, from gentle restorations to results-driven treatments. A clustered spa will showcase eight treatment rooms, hydrotherapy journeys, and bookable private onsens, with a team of wellness experts and visiting practitioners on hand to soothe tired limbs and support longer-term well-being tailored to individual priorities.

Positive impact

For Patience Capital Group, Six Senses Myoko is part of a wider vision to rejuvenate Myoko Kogen as an inspiring mountain destination, welcoming visitors throughout the year and creating lasting value for the local community.

Ken Chan, Founder, CEO and CIO, PCG, said: “We are deeply committed to developing Myoko Kogen into a world-class mountain retreat that celebrates the region’s rich natural attributes and cultural heritage. Partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the exclusive Six Senses Myoko marks an exciting milestone in this journey. Our shared values and vision will be key to building a destination that harmonises luxury, sustainability, and authenticity.”

Six Senses Myoko will be a three-hour drive or two-hour train ride from Tokyo. Project construction is set to commence in April 2026.

IHG is spearheading a considered and purposeful period of growth for Six Senses following the brand’s acquisition in 2019. Each new property is chosen with intention and cultivated with care to consistently demonstrate that the Six Senses DNA can be successfully replicated across different locations – whether on sun-soaked islands, within healing retreats, at the heart of vibrant cities, or up in the mountains.

There are 27 Six Senses hotels and resorts in 22 countries and 38 pipeline properties in development – a growing global estate that includes a collection of private residences.