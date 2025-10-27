Meliá strengthens its presence in the world’s most exclusive destinations

Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s leading hotel group, has announced the signing of a new luxury hotel as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in key Latin American destinations while continuing to expand its luxury portfolio. Under The Meliá Collection brand, which brings together a curated selection of unique hotels, the company will add an exclusive property in Argentine Patagonia.

The Meliá Collection Terrazas del Gutiérrez, located in one of southern Argentina’s top destinations and a perfect gateway to Patagonia, is set to become one of Meliá‘s most exclusive hotels thanks to its stunning natural surroundings. Nestled within Nahuel Huapi National Park, facing one of its lakes and offering breathtaking mountain views, the hotel will deliver an unparalleled luxury experience.This new project, located in Terrazas del Gutiérrez, perfectly embodies the spirit of The Meliá Collection—a brand that brings together hotels with soul, character, and a deep connection to their environment. The brand already features iconic properties in exclusive natural destinations such as Tanzania’s Serengeti and Ngorongoro National Parks, Italy’s Tuscany, and Tenerife’s Teno Massif. With architecture designed to blend seamlessly into the landscape, The Meliá Collection Terrazas del Gutiérrez will offer 99 rooms and 48 exclusive residences, catering to the growing demand for residential properties that combine the comfort of home with luxury hotel experiences.

Featuring all the hallmarks of The Meliá Collection’s luxury offering, the hotel will include a refined culinary selection with a signature restaurant, wellness spaces, and 500 m² dedicated to hosting social and corporate events.Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, stated: “We are thrilled to bring our brand The Meliá Collection to Bariloche, one of Argentina’s most iconic destinations and a symbol of Patagonia’s natural beauty and hospitality. This major project reflects our commitment to qualitative growth, our focus on luxury, and our ambition to continue expanding in the region.“Ivo de Sousa Freile, Executive Director of Terrazas del Gutiérrez, added: “We are passionate about Argentine Patagonia—its people, its nature, and its unique energy. Terrazas del Gutiérrez is envisioned as the gateway to one of the world’s most extraordinary natural paradises, and we are proud to do so alongside a strategic partner like Meliá. Their excellence in hospitality and world-class standards will help position Argentina among the world’s most exclusive destinations. This is just the beginning of a shared journey: we will continue to create world-class infrastructure and authentic experiences that reflect the essence of the place we call home.“Argentina, a key focus for Meliá‘s expansion



With the future addition of The Meliá Collection Terrazas del Gutiérrez in 2028, Meliá Hotels International will have 11 hotels either operating or under development across various destinations in Argentina.Among them are luxury properties such as Casa Lucia Hotel, also part of The Meliá Collection, which in its first year has already become a symbol of luxury tourism in Buenos Aires. The Gran Meliá brand also has a flagship hotel in the country—Gran Meliá Iguazú—and will add Gran Meliá Ushuaia in 2028, located in another of Argentina’s most spectacular settings.​

