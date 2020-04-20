Six Senses launches home-based wellness routine

As travel bans and social distancing measures are imposed, Six Senses is prioritising a range of content that guests, hosts and global communities can tap into remotely from their homes.

The aim is to remain solution-oriented and support their resilience and physical and mental wellbeing.

At Home With Six Senses offers proactive and pragmatic ways for people to care for themselves and people they love in a range of formats.

Videos, tutorials, articles and advice to support the brand’s key pillars and share via Six Senses corporate and resort social media channels, newsletters and website.

Find out more below:

Eat: Recipes, interviews and how-to video tutorials focusing on foods with key nutrients and easy strategies to support the immune system, reduce stress and improve sleep along with the hidden power of certain everyday store-cupboard ingredients.

Sleep: The importance of establishing a sleep routine along with how learning about dosha types can impact sleep, bedtime breathing rituals even the meaning behind certain dreams.

Move: From at-home workouts to live meditation sessions or yoga poses and tips for boosting energy, or releasing pent-up energy if working or staying at home.

Live Naturally: Adapted activities inspired by the brand's on-site Earth Labs, and life hacks to try at home to live more sustainably and make the most of whatever nature is around or available.

Connect: Staying connected to reduce anxiety and loneliness when practicing social distancing and how to check in with others and remain community-focused, especially when it comes to those more vulnerable.

For more details, videos, and views visit At Home with Six Senses.