Singapore Airlines To Ramp Up East And South East Asia Network

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will boost frequencies to destinations across East Asia and South East Asia, resume flights to Busan, and increase Airbus A380 services to Australia during the Northern Summer operating season (26 March to 29 October 2023), supporting the strong projected demand to these destinations.

As a result, SIA’s flight frequencies will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels in multiple destinations across East Asia and South East Asia by March 2024. These include Bangkok in Thailand; Busan and Seoul in South Korea; Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Osaka in Japan; Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Siem Reap in Cambodia; and Taipei in Taiwan, China.

In addition, in Australia, Melbourne will get a new daily A380 service and Sydney will get a second daily A380 service.

Ms JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Looking ahead to 2023, we see stronger demand for flights to destinations across South East Asia, parts of East Asia, and Australia. As we restore our network to these regions closer to pre-pandemic levels, our customers have even more flight options as they make their holiday plans.”

East Asia

SIA will reinstate flight to Busan from 2 June 2023, with SQ616 (Singapore to Busan) and SQ615 (Busan to Singapore) operating four weekly services on the Boeing 737-8. SIA will add a fourth daily service between Singapore and Seoul, SQ612 and SQ611, from 1 June 2023 with the Boeing 787-10.

From 1 May 2023, SIA will increase the flight frequencies of SQ618 (Singapore to Osaka) and SQ619 (Osaka to Singapore) from four-times weekly to a daily service. This will bring services to Osaka to 14-times weekly.

From 26 March 2023, the Airline will operate SQ892 and SQ893, a daily service between Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, using the A380 aircraft. SIA will also reinstate SQ896 and SQ897, a daily service between Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, with the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft, from 1 October 2023. This will see SIA operating four daily flights to Hong Kong SAR.

SIA will step up the flight frequencies of SQ876 (Singapore to Taipei) and SQ877 (Taipei to Singapore) from four-times weekly to a daily service from 26 March 2023. SQ878 and SQ879 between the two cities will also increase from three-times weekly to a daily service from 31 May 2023. This will bring the weekly services to Taipei up to 14-times weekly.

South East Asia

The Airline will add a fifth daily service, SQ706 and SQ705, between Singapore and Bangkok, operated by the A350-900 medium-haul aircraft, from 1 October 2023. From 26 March 2023, SIA will also add a fourth daily service, SQ726 and SQ725, between Singapore and Phuket, operated by the Boeing 737-800NG.

South West Pacific

The A380 will return to Melbourne after almost four years on 16 May 2023, while Sydney will receive a second daily A380 from 17 May 2023. The A380 will replace the 777-300ER on SQ237 from Singapore to Melbourne, and the return service SQ228. SIA will also operate the A380 on SQ221 from Singapore to Sydney and the return flight SQ232, instead of the A350-900 medium-haul.

The Americas and Europe

As part of its review of travel demand and capacity needs, SIA will adjust other parts of its network.

From 15 May 2023, SIA will operate the Boeing 777-300ER on SQ26 and SQ25, the daily Singapore-Frankfurt-New York (JFK) service, instead of the Airbus A380. SIA’s 777-300ER aircraft offer First Class cabins, which include the full roster of the Airline’s world-class products and amenities.

Customers will continue to enjoy two daily non-stop services to New York – flights SQ24 and SQ23 between Singapore and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as SQ22 and SQ21 between Singapore and New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flights SQ36 and SQ35 between Singapore and Los Angeles will operate thrice weekly, instead of a daily service, from 26 March 2023. Customers will continue to have the option of two existing daily flights to Los Angeles via the non-stop service SQ38 and SQ37 between the two cities, or flights SQ12 and SQ11, which serve the Singapore-Tokyo (Narita)-Los Angeles route.

From 27 June 2023, the service between Singapore and Seattle, SQ28 and SQ27, will remain as a thrice-weekly service.

Flights SQ52 and SQ51 that serve the Singapore-Manchester-Houston route will operate thrice weekly instead of four-times weekly from 28 March 2023. SIA will launch a new twice-weekly service between Singapore and Manchester, SQ302 and SQ301, operated by the A350-900 long-haul aircraft, from 2 April 2023.

SIA remains strongly committed to the North American market. Even with the above network adjustments, the Airline will operate a higher seat capacity to the United States of America compared to its pre-pandemic levels.