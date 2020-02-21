Costa Navarino to welcome two new eco-led resorts

Costa Navarino, a sustainable destination in the Greek region of Messinia in the south west Peloponnese, is scheduled to complete two new luxury beachfront eco resorts in 2021.

Both resorts are ten kilometres south of the destination’s first resort site, Navarino Dunes, and are the next step in the original plan to develop a luxury year-round sustainable destination.

The hotel at Navarino Bay - designed by two of Greece’s most prominent and successful architectural practices, Tombazis & Associates Architects and K-Studio - will be the destination’s most luxurious hotel, offering 99 suites and all-pool villas on two kilometres of waterfront.

The resort has an earth-sheltered design with the buildings blending into the curved hillside with planted roofs.

The design follows the natural topography of the land, using local materials, giving the impression that it has grown organically.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new hotel will feature an exclusive beach club, large swimming pool, destination spa, a restaurant and bar and various lounge and terrace spaces overlooking the historic Bay of Navarino.

The hotel at Navarino Waterfront - designed by Tombazis & Associates Architects, a big proponent of contemporary bioclimatic design – located right next to Navarino Bay, will be different in design with a contemporary take on a traditional port town.

The design borrows architectural details from the region, such as stone built towers, sloping stone walls and wooden elements, but interprets them in a lean and modern style.

Appealing to those looking for a livelier holiday, there will be a waterfront Agora with shops, restaurants, an open-air cinema, lagoon pools and a boho-chic beach club.

The hotel will have 174 rooms and suites as well as 26 bungalows.

Five kilometres inland, development is underway for two new golf courses, designed by two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend, José Mariá Olazábal.

The two new 18-hole courses will be set high above the coastline, stretching over 150 hectares of scrubland typical of the region.

Costa Navarino is made up of several distinct sites, all in southwest Peloponnese.

It is renowned for its coastal location, unspoilt landscape, cultural heritage, luxurious accommodation and exclusive real estate.

The construction of the two hotels is expected to be completed in 2021.