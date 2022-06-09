Silversea unveils eight enhanced restaurants for new vessel Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises has unveiled eight signature restaurants for its new ship Silver Nova - offering guests unparalleled variety. From spacious, open-seated venues to more intimate dining options, Silver Nova’s diverse range of restaurants will serve a selection of cuisines throughout the day, from international to speciality fare. Diners will benefit from a greater sense of space and stronger connections with the destination, as each restaurant will incorporate all-new design features, facilitated by Silver Nova’s innovative asymmetrical design—a first for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line. Silver Nova is scheduled to launch in 2023 as the first cruise ship to be free of local emissions while at port, paving the way for the future of luxurious, sustainable cruise travel.

“Characteristic of Silver Nova, which will push boundaries in cruising, the dining experience aboard our newest ship will represent the latest iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. “From S.A.L.T.® Kitchen—the first large-scale regional restaurant at sea—to The Marquee on deck 10, each of Silver Nova’s restaurants will benefit from innovative design solutions that will bring the destination into view like never before. Food and drink has long been core to the cruise experience for our guests; with Silver Nova, we are enriching Silversea’s trademark dining experiences—which are among the finest at sea.”

With both formal and informal options, decks three, four, and five will accommodate Silver Nova’s indoor restaurants, while The Marquee on deck 10 will house her two outdoor dining options, Spaccanapoli and The Grill. Silver Nova’s eight restaurants will include:

LA TERRAZZA – capacity: 340

The largest of Silver Nova’s restaurants with a capacity of 340, the 359m2 La Terrazza will comprise both indoor and outdoor spaces on deck four, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with open seating. Reimagined with a brand new aesthetic that incorporates a vibrant colour palette, La Terrazza will offer one of the most immersive destination experiences aboard Silver Nova, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing views to the horizon and an expansive terrace for up to 90 diners. The venue will feature a large buffet area during the day, while decorative, fluted glass screens will enclose the space during dinner. Silver Nova’s asymmetrical design has enabled the creation of a new shape for La Terrazza: the venue will have a curved layout on the port side, while running to the ship’s aft on the starboard side.

ATLANTIDE – capacity: 270

At 546m2, Atlantide will be the most spacious of Silver Nova’s restaurants, accommodating 270 guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on deck three. A new layout and an enriched design will enhance guests’ dining experience, yet the restaurant’s iconic warm tones will maintain its signature aesthetic. Modern architectural details and materials will elevate the space’s luxuriousness, with fluted glass, metal trim, and natural stone flooring accentuating the design. Atlantide’s sophisticated lighting will include an elegant chandelier.

S.A.L.T. KITCHEN – capacity: 160

When S.A.L.T. Kitchen launched aboard Silver MoonSM, it became the first large-scale regional restaurant at sea. Aboard Silver Nova, the innovative venue will take on a new look and feel on deck three, with a capacity of 160 and a floor-space of 315m2, accommodating larger groups for a more social experience. High ceilings and vast windows will create a sense of openness, bringing the destination into view with ample natural light. Artworks that reflect the world’s richest culinary traditions will adorn the venue’s interiors. True to its concept, S.A.L.T. Kitchen will offer a menu inspired by each destination, from the Terrain menu, which adapts according to the port of call, to the Voyage menu, which comprises the best recipes of each voyage.

LA DAME® – capacity: 70

The 191m2 La Dame—Silversea’s signature French restaurant—will host 70 guests in an elegant, formal setting on deck four. Structural design details will enhance the guest experience, from the open entranceway to the high ceilings and sizeable windows, which will offer sweeping views on the destination from every seat in the restaurant. Creative ceiling lighting will emphasise La Dame’s contrasting colour palette of bright and dark tones, while hand-made Lalique crystal panels—including the bespoke Masque de Femme design—and a Hirondelles crystal chandelier will greet guests upon arrival.

SILVER NOTE® – capacity: 54

Inspired by jazz clubs of the 1920s, the 141m2 Silver Note will welcome up to 54 guests for dinner each night, with the venue benefitting from a new design and layout. Perfect for an atmospheric meal or a post-dinner cocktail, the intimate setting on deck five will employ a dark colour palette with gold metal and velvet accents. Feature lighting installations on the ceiling and a wrap-around wall will place focus on a central stage, which will host a piano for live musical performances. Silver Note’s elegant bar will also be enhanced aboard Silver Nova, with a fresh design and plenty of seating for guests.

KAISEKI® – capacity: 40

Broadening Silver Nova’s offering of international fare, the 86m2 Kaiseki will serve the finest Asian cuisine in a minimalist, Japanese-inspired setting on deck four, accommodating 40 guests in a tranquil environment. A new set of modern design features will enrich the space, from the restaurant’s entrance, which will act as a symbolic gateway to Japan, to its decoration, which will incorporate authentic washi paper, marble, and traditional wooden materials. Elegant lighting will create a cosy, inviting atmosphere for optimum intimacy. Primarily serving Japanese fare, Kaiseki will also offer guests the chance to sample fine Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, Korean, and Chinese cuisine from an a-la-carte menu.

THE MARQUEE (THE GRILL & SPACCANAPOLI) – capacity: 220

Silver Nova’s asymmetrical design has enabled the introduction of The Marquee on deck 10—a new food and drinks venue with far-reaching views, occupying 477m2 towards the ship’s aft, on the port side. The al fresco dining venue will welcome up to 220 guests, incorporating The Grill and Spaccanapoli—two of Silversea’s signature venues, which offer guests the cruise line’s trademark ‘hot rocks’ culinary concept and arguably the best pizza at sea, respectively. Due to its proximity to the swimming pool, The Marquee will welcome guests in a relaxed atmosphere, serving casual fare by day and offering dinner under the stars by night.

In addition to eight restaurants, Silver Nova will host up to 70 guests in the vibrant Arts Café—a welcoming space in which to enjoy snacks and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere. Relocated to the centre of the ship, the 106m2 Arts Café will benefit from ample natural light thanks to a double-height, glazed atrium.

As is customary on Silversea’s ships, travellers will also enjoy complimentary in-suite dining around the clock—enhanced by the Otium® dining menu, which will include snacks made from the most luxurious ingredients, from lobster and caviar in brioche rolls to a range of gourmet popcorn.

Silver Nova will be one of the most spacious cruise ships ever built, with a space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-passenger—the highest in Silversea’s fleet. She will offer one of the most personalised services at sea with a 1:1.3 crew-to-guest ratio, as well as butler services for all suites. The ship will have a capacity of 728 and a gross tonnage of 54,700 tons. With her hybrid power sources, Silver Nova is expected to achieve a cruise industry-first: local emission-free operation in port by using fuel cells and batteries.